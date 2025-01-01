DocumentazioneSezioni
PropFlagsSet

Imposta le flags delle proprietà del controllo.

virtual void  PropFlagsSet(
   const int  flags      // flags
   )

Parametri

flags

[in]  Flags da impostare (bit mask).

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.