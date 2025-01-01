DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCWndControlFind 

ControlFind

Ottiene il controllo dal contenitore per ID specificato.

virtual CWnd*  ControlFind(
   const long  id      // ID
   )

Parametri

id

[in]  Identificatore del controllo da cercare.

Valore di ritorno

Puntatore al controllo.

Nota

Il metodo della classe base non ha contenitore, fornisce l'accesso al contenitore per i suoi eredi. Se la l'ID specificato corrisponde con l'ID del contenitore, restituisce un puntatore a se stesso (questo).