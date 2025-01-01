DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCWndOnDragEnd 

OnDragEnd

L'event handler del controllo "DragEnd" .

virtual bool  OnDragEnd()

Valore di ritorno

true se l'evento è stato elaborato, altrimenti false.

Nota

L'evento "DragEnd" si verifica quando il processo di trascinamento del controllo è terminato.