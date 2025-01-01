DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCWndControlsTotal 

ControlsTotal

Ottiene il numero di controlli nel contenitore.

int  ControlsTotal()  const

Valore di ritorno

Numero di controlli in un contenitore.

Nota

Il metodo della classe base non ha contenitore, fornisce l'accesso al contenitore per i suoi eredi e restituisce sempre 0.