ShowScaleRight

Définit la visibilité de l'échelle de droite (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_RIGHT).                          

 void  ShowScaleRight(
   const bool  flag,  // valeur du flag 
   )

Paramètres

flag

[in] Valeur du flag :

  • true –  l'échelle de droite devient visible.
  • false – l'échelle de droite devient invisible.