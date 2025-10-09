Swami Aroon Oscillator MT5
Swami Aroon Oscillator for MetaTrader 5
The Swami Aroon Oscillator on the MetaTrader 5 platform fluctuates between 0 and 100, helping traders identify prevailing market conditions.Values above 80 indicate overbought levels and suggest a higher probability of a correction or bearish reversal, while values below 20 signal oversold conditions and increase the likelihood of a bullish reversal.
Swami Aroon Indicator Table
The general specifications of the Swami Aroon Indicator are presented in the table below:
|
Category
|
Signal & Forecast – Trading Tool – Overbought & Oversold
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 5
|
Skill Level
|
Intermediate
|
Indicator Type
|
Trend-Continuation – Reversal
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Intraday Trading
|
Trading Market
|
All Markets
Swami Aroon Oscillator Overview
The Swami Aroon Oscillator on the MetaTrader 5 platform uses green and dark pink color gradients to define market trends and visualize trading conditions clearly. Green represents bullish strength, while dark pink indicates bearish dominance.
Additionally, the gradual transition between these colors reflects the intensity of market momentum, helping traders identify stronger entry and exit points.
Indicator in a Bullish Trend
The chart below displays the GBP/AUD currency pair on the 15-minute timeframe.As the oscillator values declined toward the 20 level, the bars gradually shifted from dark pink to green.This color change signals increasing buying momentum and suggests the beginning of a bullish wave.
Indicator in a Bearish Trend
The image below shows the CAD/CHF currency pair on the daily timeframe.When the oscillator reached the 80 level and the bars transitioned from green to dark pink, the market entered an overbought condition. This scenario indicates potential price weakness and creates a favorable setup for sell entries.
Swami Aroon Oscillator Settings
The settings of the Swami Aroon Oscillator on MetaTrader 5 are outlined below:
- Start Aroon Period: Defines the initial calculation period for the Aroon Index.
- End Aroon Period: Sets the final calculation period for the Aroon Index.
- Lookback: Determines the number of previous candlesticks considered.
- Width: Specifies the line thickness.
- Up Color: Defines the color for bullish trends.
- Down Color: Defines the color for bearish trends.
Conclusion
The Swami Aroon Oscillator for MetaTrader 5 is a specialized analytical tool designed to measure market momentum and trend strength. By oscillating between 0 and 100, it identifies overbought and oversold levels and uses dynamic color visualization to indicate whether buyers or sellers dominate the market.