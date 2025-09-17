Meta Cipher B

Meta Cipher B: The All-in-One Oscillator Suite for MT5 ⚡

Meta Cipher B brings the popular Market Cipher B concept to MetaTrader 5, optimised for speed and precision. Built from the ground up for performance, it delivers professional-grade signals without lag or sluggish scrolling.

🧩 What it does

A unified oscillator stack that visualises Wave momentum, VWAP, Money Flow, RSI and Stochastic.
Clean Buy and Sell dots appear when conditions align.
Use it on small timeframes for timing, and on higher timeframes for swing structure.

🎯 Engineered for near-parity signals

Carefully calibrated with curve matching techniques to emulate the original behaviour in typical conditions.
Sub-signals are smoothed and synchronised so dots and waves line up closely with what experienced traders expect.
👉 See for yourself by looking at the screenshots and comparing this indicator with Market Cipher B.
Any small differences you may notice are due to the different data providers used by MetaTrader and TradingView, not the underlying calculations.

🔥 Key features

  • Comprehensive toolkit – Wave analysis, VWAP, Money Flow, RSI, Stochastic, convergence dots, optional divergences.

  • Ultra-lightweight and fast – Efficient calculations minimise CPU load even on lower timeframes.

  • Divergences and alerts – Bullish and bearish, with push, email, or on-screen notifications.

  • Clean visuals – Readable gradients, clear colour coding, sensible defaults.

  • Customisable – Tune thresholds, colours, and alerts to fit your playbook.

  • Automation ready – Well structured buffers for smooth EA integration.

📈 How traders use it

  • Time entries near extremes – Read momentum waves and Money Flow to avoid chasing.

  • Confirm reversals – Wait for convergence of sub-signals before acting.

  • Hunt divergences – Pair divergence with overbought or oversold context to filter noise.

  • Scale across timeframes – Responsive enough for intraday, steady enough for swing.

🚀 Launch roadmap

A series of updates is in flight, including additional variants and utilities that extend the oscillator stack.
Special release price is active now and will increase as new tools are added.

🎓 Learn and support

If you are new to these kinds of tools, there are many excellent tutorials on Market Cipher B available on YouTube that explain how to read the waves, dots, and momentum shifts.
We encourage you to watch them to sharpen your skills and also to support the great work of the original creators who inspired this indicator.

🤝 Support mindset

We encourage disciplined risk management, clear rules, and continuous learning.
Documentation and responsive support are included.
If you automate, the buffers are ready for your EAs.

📢 Disclaimer

Meta Cipher B is inspired by Market Cipher B for TradingView and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Market Cipher or TradingView.


