- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 30 juillet 2025
AriX Indicator for MT5
A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool
AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include:
-
Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers
-
ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels
-
Signal outcome tracking with real-time stats panel
-
Optional sound alerts, push notifications
-
Custom logo and clean UI integration
Ideal for traders seeking clarity, consistent signal evaluation, and visual trade planning directly on the chart.
Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev
