AriX

1

AriX Indicator for MT5
A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool

AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include:

  • Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers

  • ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels

  • Signal outcome tracking with real-time stats panel

  • Optional sound alerts, push notifications

  • Custom logo and clean UI integration

Ideal for traders seeking clarity, consistent signal evaluation, and visual trade planning directly on the chart.


Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev


Filtrer:
Asemmm
24
Asemmm 2025.08.30 18:33 
 

не работает

Torben Petersen
1725
Torben Petersen 2025.08.01 15:51 
 

I've been testing various EAs and indicators for a while, and unfortunately, this indicator has proven to be one of the most disappointing investments. For the price the author is asking, the performance is simply not justifiable. I tested it across 7 currency pairs, including BTC and XAU, and just today alone, I experienced an 85% loss. That is unacceptable for a paid product. There are plenty of free indicators available on MQL5 that deliver far better results than this one. In my honest opinion: save your money. This indicator is not worth it.

Temirlan Kdyrkhan
3714
Réponse du développeur Temirlan Kdyrkhan 2025.08.01 16:30
Hello Torben Petersen!
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback. I'm sorry to hear about your negative experience. would like to clarify that AriX is not a standalone auto-trading system or guaranteed profit tool-it is an indicator that provides trend, TP, and SL guidance. Its effectiveness depends on using it with the specific strategy and rules provided in the description/user guide. Trading without the recommended setup or risk management can lead to results like the ones you mentioned, especially in highly volatile instruments such as BTC and XAU.
I'm always happy to assist users to get the most out of the indicator. Please feel free to contact me via private message so can provide guidance on the correct usage and strategy to improve your results. Thank you again for your feedback.
Répondre à l'avis