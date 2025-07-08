Trend indicator AI mt5

L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision
Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capitaliser sur les corrections de prix au sein de la tendance établie.

Avantages Importants:

* Fonctionne sur MT4 et MT5

* Effacer les signaux d'ACHAT ou de VENTE

· Ne repeint pas

* Fonctionne sur tous les actifs

Attention je ne vends pas d'EA ou de sets chez telegram it scam. Tous les paramètres sont gratuits ici sur le blog. 
IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir des instructions et un bonus!

La surveillance réelle des opérations ainsi que mes autres produits peuvent être trouvés ici: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp;


Réglages et Entrées:

Les paramètres par défaut sont recommandés pour tous les actifs.


Avis 12
jjljljoel
69
jjljljoel 2025.09.02 03:40 
 

Really good indicator, bought few days ago, easy to find entry and exit.

Aman1405
39
Aman1405 2025.08.30 16:29 
 

спасибо за индикатор теперь мне нужен советник trend indicator ea

Saurabhksharma
32
Saurabhksharma 2025.08.07 07:45 
 

Impressive EA and leaves the guess work out. You can confidently trade, Thanks Ramil for this wonderful product

