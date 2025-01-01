DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndDragObjectCreate 

DragObjectCreate

Crée un objet de déplacement

virtual bool  DragObjectCreate()

Valeur de retour

vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon

Note

vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon.