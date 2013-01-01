文档部分
MQL5参考文件函数FileWriteFloat 

FileWriteFloat

函数编辑浮点参量的值到二次文件中，从文件指标当前仓位开始。

uint  FileWriteFloat(
   int    file_handle,     // 文件句柄
   float  value            // 被写入的值
   );

参量

file_handle

[in]  通过 FileOpen()返回文件说明符

value

[in] 浮点类型值。

返回值

如果成功函数返回编辑的字节数量(在此情况下 sizeof(浮点类型)=4). 文件指标以相同数量字节转换。

示例 :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileWriteFloat.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 接收程序端数据的参数
input string          InpSymbolName="EURUSD";           // 货币组
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_M15;       // 时间帧
input datetime        InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据
//--- 编写文件数据的参数
input string          InpFileName="Close.bin"// 文件名称
input string          InpDirectoryName="Data"// 目录名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序启动函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
   double   close_buff[];
   datetime time_buff[];
   int      size;
//--- 重置错误值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 复制每个柱的收盘价
   if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy close price values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 复制每个柱形的时间
   if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy the time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 接收缓冲区大小
   size=ArraySize(close_buff);
//--- 打开编写指标值的文件（如果文件不在，则自动创建） 
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is open for writing",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      //--- 写下文件的收盘价时间和值
      for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
        {
         FileWriteDouble(file_handle,(double)time_buff[i]);
         FileWriteFloat(file_handle,(float)close_buff[i]);
        }
      //--- 关闭文件
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
  }

另见

真实型（双精度型，浮点型）FileWriteDouble