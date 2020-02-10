轻松快捷开发 MetaTrader 程序的函数库(第 二十五部分)：处理交易服务器返回的错误

内容

概念

我们已经实现针对对终端、账户和交易品种的有效参数验证，以及无效交易订单参数的自动校正。 如今只剩下实现发送交易订单后服务器响应的处理了。

将交易订单发送到服务器之后，我们需要检查响应。 服务器返回的错误代码，或未出现错误，都需要我们加以处理。

我们会按照处理无效交易订单参数完全相同的方式执行处理：

无错误 — 订单已成功排队等待执行，



— 订单已成功排队等待执行， 禁用 EA 交易 — 例如，服务器端完全封闭交易操作，



— 例如，服务器端完全封闭交易操作， 退出交易方法 — 例如，不可能成功地将订单发送到服务器，持仓已被平仓，或挂单已被删除，



— 例如，不可能成功地将订单发送到服务器，持仓已被平仓，或挂单已被删除， 纠正交易请求参数并重复 — 交易订单参数中存在一些无效值。 很可能在准备服务器请求时已纠正了数据，现在需要进行相应的调整，



— 交易订单参数中存在一些无效值。 很可能在准备服务器请求时已纠正了数据，现在需要进行相应的调整， 更新数据并重复 — 服务器数据已变化，但无需调整交易请求值，



— 服务器数据已变化，但无需调整交易请求值， 等待并重复 — 需要等待，例如，如果价格接近持仓的停止价位之一，则 FreezeLevel 参数将禁止修改，因为停止定单可能已经被激活。 您即可以等待停止订单激活，亦或取消交易请求，再或者等待价格离开冻结区域，以便发送订单到服务器成功，



— 需要等待，例如，如果价格接近持仓的停止价位之一，则 FreezeLevel 参数将禁止修改，因为停止定单可能已经被激活。 您即可以等待停止订单激活，亦或取消交易请求，再或者等待价格离开冻结区域，以便发送订单到服务器成功， 创建延后请求 — 在下一篇文章中将会继续讨论。



与所实现的修复交易订单中可能的错误相比，返回码数量更多。 此外，并非每个代码都可以被纠正以便重复请求。 为了排除可以修复的错误，我们将尝试处理，并将其发回交易订单。



在发送交易请求的方法中，布置循环来重发交易请求至服务器。 换言之，如果在向服务器发出第一个请求后收到错误，我们会遵循交易类里定义的尝试次数重复发送交易订单 — 直到订单成功发送到服务器，或所有尝试完毕。

如果发送订单到服务器的所有尝试均未成功，则自交易方法返回 false。 在这种情况下，我们能够看到调用程序中的最后一个错误代码。 该代码由交易服务器返回，因此您可以决定如何处理错误。

现在到了动工的时刻了。



实现

打开 Account.mqh 文件，找到 CAccount 帐户类，在帐户对象属性的简化访问部分中， 添加方法，返回工作于对冲类型帐户的标志：

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); } long FIFOClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE); } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; }

在 Defines.mqh 文件中，在交易类里添加宏替换，指定默认交易尝试次数。

在本文中，我们将着手创建延后请求，因此我们需要为交易类准备计时器。

所以，我们立即编写交易类的计时器参数：



#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRY ( 5 ) #define SND_ALERT "alert.wav" #define SND_ALERT2 "alert2.wav" #define SND_CONNECT "connect.wav" #define SND_DISCONNECT "disconnect.wav" #define SND_EMAIL "email.wav" #define SND_EXPERT "expert.wav" #define SND_NEWS "news.wav" #define SND_OK "ok.wav" #define SND_REQUEST "request.wav" #define SND_STOPS "stops.wav" #define SND_TICK "tick.wav" #define SND_TIMEOUT "timeout.wav" #define SND_WAIT "wait.wav" #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1 ( 100 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1 ( 3 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2 ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2 ( 4 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7779 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777D ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define RESOURCE_DIR ( "DoEasy\\Resource\\" ) #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 )

在交易服务器错误处理方法的标志列表中添加两个标志 — 挂单价格错误和 stop limit 挂单价格错误的标志。 还有，将纠正交易订单参数的方法添加到处理交易服务器返回码和错误的方法当中：



enum ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS { TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR = 0 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR = 1 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR = 2 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST = 4 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR = 8 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_LIMIT_ERROR = 16 , }; enum ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD { ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT , ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT, };

在 Datas.mqh 文件中写入新的消息索引：

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PRICE_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LIMIT_LESS_STOP_LEVEL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N , };

和消息文本:

{"Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","Distance to place order in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"}, {"Дистанция установки лимит-ордера относительно стоп-ордера меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","Distance to place limit order relative to stop order less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"} , {"Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to StopLoss less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to TakeProfit less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to order triggering price less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported StopLoss parameter type ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported price parameter type ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе","Unsupported price parameter type in request"}, {"Торговля отключена для эксперта до устранения причины запрета","Trading for expert disabled till this ban eliminated"}, {"Торговая операция прервана","Trading operation aborted"}, {"Корректировка параметров торгового запроса ...","Correction of trade request parameters ..."}, {"Создание отложенного запроса","Create pending request"}, {"Нет возможности скорректировать лот","Unable to correct lot"}, {"Не удалось создать отложенный запрос","Failed to create pending request"} , {"Торговая попытка #","Trading attempt #"} , };

TradeObj.mqh 基准交易对象文件也略微进行了修改。

用于下挂单的方法含有定义要执行的订单类型参数（在此之前使用了默认值）：

bool SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

现在，如果传递的值超过 -1，则使用传递给方法的值。 否则，采用默认参数值:

bool CTradeObj::SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY #ifdef __MQL4__ || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.stoplimit = price_stoplimit; this .m_request.price = price; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.expiration = expiration; this .m_request.type_time = (type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : this .m_type_time); this .m_request.type_filling= ( type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : this .m_type_filling ); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: ResetLastError (); int ticket=:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ); :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); if (ticket!= WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.order=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return true ; } else { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return false ; } #endif }

交易订单中的价格也已纠正。 以前，如果图表基于 “最后价格（Last）”，则交易订单中的价格设置为 “要价（Ask）” 和 “最后价格（Last）”。 现在，无论构造图表的价格如何，始终为 “要价（Ask）“ 和 ”出价（Bid）”。



您可以在下面的文件中找到其他次要的修改。 在此啰嗦没有意义。



在 Trading.mqh 文件里 CTrading 交易类的私密部分，添加延后请求列表和存储交易尝试次数的变量：



class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayObj m_list_request ; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; uchar m_total_try ; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior;

在将来，我们将使用交易请求列表来存储延后请求类的对象，而 m_total_try 变量会包含交易尝试的次数，默认值在交易类的构造函数中设置：

CTrading::CTrading() { this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); this .m_list_request.Clear() ; this .m_list_request.Sort(); this .m_total_try= TOTAL_TRY ; this .m_log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG; this .m_is_trade_disable= false ; this .m_err_handling_behavior=ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); }

此处，清除延后请求的列表，并为其设置列表已排序标志。



将 StopLimit 类型挂单的限价单价格添加至检查价格相对于 StopLevel 的方法参数中：



bool CheckPriceByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const double limit= 0 );

将检查添加到方法本身：

bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const double limit= 0 ) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.Bid()); return ( limit== 0 ? ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ) : ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? limit<(price-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit>(price+lv) : true ) ); }

此处，如果限价单价格等于零，则检查停止和限价单的价格，否则检查 stop limit 挂单价格（stop limit 单被激活后，相对于停止单的限价单价格）。

将错误代码传递给返回错误处理方式的方法，并在错误纠正方法中添加指向交易对象的指针：

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD ResultProccessingMethod( const uint result_code ); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD RequestErrorsCorrecting( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj, CTradeObj *trade_obj );

由于我们有多种开仓和下单的方法，事实证明所有方法几乎都相同。 区别仅在于已开仓位和已下订单的类型。

出于避免为每种方法编写相同的代码，声明并实现两个私密方法 — 开仓和下挂单：

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenPosition ( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceOrder ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); public :

在该类的公开部分，我们将需要为处理延后请求类声明计时器，返回延后列表的方法，和 设置交易尝试次数的方法：



public : CTrading(); void OnTimer ( void ) ; void OnInit (CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history) { this .m_account=account; this .m_symbols=symbols; this .m_market=market; this .m_history=history; } CArrayInt *GetListErrors( void ) { return & this .m_list_errors; } CArrayObj *GetListRequests( void ) { return & this .m_list_request;} void SetTotalTry( const uchar number) { this .m_total_try=number; }

我们改进按平仓量平仓的方法规范。 默认值为 WRONG_VALUE — 完全平仓，否则 — 按指定交易量部分平仓：

bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX );

在挂单处理方法的规范中，添加执行订单超量的类型。 以前，采用的是为该类设置的默认值。 现在，基于传递给方法的值选择订单执行类型值。 如果是 WRONG_VALUE，则默认设置为指定值，否则将采用传递给该方法的值：



template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

我们实现计时器 。 到目前为止，我们将准备一个处理延后请求列表的工件：

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { } }

实现依据交易服务器返回代码返回处理方式的方法：

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod( const uint result_code ) { switch (result_code) { #ifdef __MQL4__ case 9 : case 64 : case 65 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 1 : case 2 : case 5 : case 7 : case 132 : case 133 : case 139 : case 140 : case 148 : case 149 : case 150 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 3 : case 129 : case 130 : case 131 : case 134 : case 147 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 4 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 6 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 8 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 136 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 137 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 141 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 145 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 146 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 1000 ; case 128 : case 135 : case 138 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; #else case 10026 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 10007 : case 10012 : case 10017 : case 10018 : case 10023 : case 10025 : case 10028 : case 10032 : case 10033 : case 10034 : case 10035 : case 10036 : case 10039 : case 10040 : case 10041 : case 10042 : case 10043 : case 10044 : case 10045 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 10004 : case 10006 : case 10020 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; case 10013 : case 10014 : case 10015 : case 10016 : case 10019 : case 10022 : case 10030 : case 10038 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 10021 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 10024 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10029 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10011 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10027 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10031 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10008 : case 10009 : case 10010 : #endif default : break ; } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

此处一切都很简单：发送交易请求至服务器后，方法接收从服务器获取的代码。 然后，这些代码示意该错误的可修复方法，相应的更新数据和重新发送请求的代码，等等。

由于 MQL5 和 MQL4 服务器返回不同的错误代码，因此该方法提供了针对 MQL4 和 MQL5 的条件编译功能。

所有需要相同处理类型的代码都被分组到 switch 运算符的单个 case 中，并依据交易服务器返回码返回统一的处理方法。



实现交易服务器错误的处理方法：

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier, CSymbol *symbol_obj, CTradeObj *trade_obj) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10033 )) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10033 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10034 )) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10034 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } double price_set=( this .IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR) ? request.price : request.stoplimit); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL)) request.sl= this .CorrectStopLoss(order_type,price_set,request.sl,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL)) request.tp= this .CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,price_set,request.tp,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); double shift= 0 ; if ( this .IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR)) { price_set=request.price; request.price= this .CorrectPricePending(order_type,price_set, 0 ,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); shift=request.price-price_set; if (request.stoplimit== 0 ) { if (request.sl> 0 ) request.sl= this .CorrectStopLoss(order_type,request.price,request.sl+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); if (request.tp> 0 ) request.tp= this .CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,request.price,request.tp+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); } } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10030 )) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10022 )) { if (!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration> 0 ) request.expiration= 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int err= this .m_list_errors.At(i); if (err== NULL ) continue ; switch (err) { case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP : request.volume=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(request.volume); break ; case MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED : request.sl= 0 ; break ; case MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED : request.tp= 0 ; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR : request.volume= this .CorrectVolume(request.price,order_type,symbol_obj,DFUN); if (request.volume== 0 ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; break ; } case 10021 : trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 10031 : trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10031 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; default : break ; } } trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 0 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

方法清单的代码注释包含处理交易服务器返回错误的所有动作。

实现开仓的私密方法：

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { :: Sleep (method); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING) { break ; } } } return res; }

空头

多头

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); }

在清单中直接为方法进行了详细注释，它是用于开立仓位：

在这些方法中，只是简单地调用按所指示已开仓类型开立仓位的通用私密方法。



实现下挂单的私密方法：

template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this .m_request.type_time=type_time; this .m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this .m_request.stoplimit, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp, this .m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this .m_request.expiration, this .m_request.type_time, this .m_request.type_filling); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { Sleep (method); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING) { break ; } } } return res; }

在清单中直接为此方法进行了详细注释，它是用于设置挂单的各种类型：

template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); #else return true ; #endif } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); #else return true ; #endif }

其余的方法对于平仓和删除挂单是必需的。 修改持仓和订单的方法类似于开仓/下挂单的私密方法。 所有方法代码都有详细的注释。 全部文件都附带于下。

交易类的所有工作至此完毕。

现在只需要针对函数库的 CEngine 基准对象类进行一些修改。



考虑到最小停止和挂单级别（StopLevel）的浮动性质，我们需要设置点差倍数，因为在这种情况下经常采用点差乘以某个值来指定可接受的停止单距离。 这意味着我们需要能够为交易类设置点差倍数的方法。

在类的公开部分声明以下方法：

void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value = 1 , const string symbol=NULL) { this .m_trading.SetSpreadMultiplier( value ,symbol); }

该方法简单地调用我们在上一篇文章中已经试验过的同名交易类方法，它能够为所有用到的品种设置单一的通用倍数，也可以为指定品种设置单独倍数。

由于交易类将很快采用计时器来处理延后请求，因此在 CEngine 类构造函数中为交易类的计时器创建了新计数器：



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

在 CEngine 类的计时器中，添加操控交易类计时器的模块：

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } else this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } else this .SymbolEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } else this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } } }

完全平仓的方法也略有修改：

bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket, WRONG_VALUE ,comment,deviation); }

由于我们现在已拥有完全和部分平仓的通用方法，因此我们需要传递 -1 作为完全平仓的平仓量。



处理交易服务器返回码的必要修改和改进至此完毕。



测试

为了检查依据交易服务器返回错误进行的处理，合理的做法是设置导致错误的交易条件，例如执行延迟。 在延迟期间，价格变化会导致相应的错误。

为了执行测试，我们利用上一篇文章中的 EA，并将其保存到 \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part25\，命名为 TestDoEasyPart25.mq5。

虽然我们可以不加任何修改地启动 EA，但我们还是先进行一些改进。

在 EA 输入模块中，将默认滑点从零改为五个点，并添加点差倍数：



input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

在函数库初始化函数中，为所有用到的品种的所有交易对象设置点差倍数，为避免跟踪和在测试器日志里发送多余的记录，将控制增加品种参数值的代码块注释掉：



void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

在策略测试器中将执行延迟设置为 4 秒。

为此，在下拉菜单中选择 "Custom delay ..."



... 然后在新的输入字段中输入 4000 毫秒：







现在，所有发送到服务器的交易订单在测试器中都会延迟四秒钟。

以可视模式启动 EA，在价格变化足够快的市场里多次尝试迅速开仓，然后全部平仓：

如我们所见，并非总是可以顺利开仓，有时我们会得到重新报价。 EA 会进行必要数量的交易尝试（默认不超过五次）。 这可以通过“Trading attempt(交易尝试)”记录得以确认，该记录指定了尝试次数，并以“Requote（重新报价）”为特征字。 当同时平仓时，我们再次获得重新报价。 最后一笔持仓经历五次尝试后，仍未被平仓。 在几次尝试失败后，我设法手动将其平仓。 无论如何，EA 遵照指定的重复交易尝试数量，运行了函数库内置算法。

在最新的 MetaTrader 5 版本中（自 build 2201 开始），测试器提供了在测试执行期间为品种设置参数的能力。 因此，可以在品种上设置交易限制，并在检测到品种限制时测试函数库行为。

若要调用品种设置窗口，单击测试时间帧选择右侧的按钮：

一个品种只允许开立多头仓位，并将同时开仓和同向挂单的交易量限制为 0.5。

因此，我们将只能使用多头仓位，且最大的多头持仓和订单总交易量不超过 0.5 手。 换言之，当多头开仓 0.1 手时，我们只能开五笔，或四笔持仓加一笔挂单：





为了提高真实性，我们可以禁用超过指定利润时的自动平仓。 不过，我们看到我们无法开立空头持仓，并会收到警告，该品种只允许开立多头仓位。 进而，当尝试开立总交易量超过 0.5 手的多笔持仓时，我们会收到消息：由于超出一个方向的持仓和订单总交易量而无法开仓。

自终端 beta build 2201 版本开始，您可在测试器中测试此功能，以及与品种参数相关的许多其他功能。

若要获取终端的最新 Beta 版本，只需连接到 MetaQuotes-Demo，并在“帮助”菜单中选择“最新 Beta 版本”：





下一步是什么？

在下一篇文章中，我们将实现延后交易请求。



文后附有当前版本含糊库的所有文件，以及测试 EA 文件，供您测试和下载。

请在评论中留下您的问题、意见和建议。

