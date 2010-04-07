Space Phoenix EA

1. TrendLine Monitoring: The EA can detect immediate breaks above or below any specified trend line drawn on the chart. It can monitor up to 25 trend lines simultaneously.





2. Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss: The EA includes functionality for setting predetermined levels of take profit and stop loss. This feature helps to establish and maintain favorable risk-to-reward ratios.





3. Trailing Stop: A trailing stop mechanism is implemented, allowing you to secure profits by automatically adjusting the stop loss level based on a specified number of pips. This feature is particularly useful when you're away from your trading platform.





4. Custom Order Panel: The EA provides a user-friendly order panel that allows you to open buy or sell trades according to your requirements.





5. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Filter: An EMA filter is incorporated to assist you in determining the direction of the trend, whether it is upward or downward.





6. Switchable Features: The Trailing Stop, Order Panel, and EMA filter have individual switches that enable you to turn them on or off based on your specific needs. This flexibility allows you to utilize these features as and when required.



