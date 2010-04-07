Space Phoenix EA

1. TrendLine Monitoring: The EA can detect immediate breaks above or below any specified trend line drawn on the chart. It can monitor up to 25 trend lines simultaneously.

2. Automatic Take Profit and Stop Loss: The EA includes functionality for setting predetermined levels of take profit and stop loss. This feature helps to establish and maintain favorable risk-to-reward ratios.

3. Trailing Stop: A trailing stop mechanism is implemented, allowing you to secure profits by automatically adjusting the stop loss level based on a specified number of pips. This feature is particularly useful when you're away from your trading platform.

4. Custom Order Panel: The EA provides a user-friendly order panel that allows you to open buy or sell trades according to your requirements.

5. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Filter: An EMA filter is incorporated to assist you in determining the direction of the trend, whether it is upward or downward.

6. Switchable Features: The Trailing Stop, Order Panel, and EMA filter have individual switches that enable you to turn them on or off based on your specific needs. This flexibility allows you to utilize these features as and when required.

Introducing the remarkable Space Phoenix EA, a powerful MT4 Expert Advisor that revolutionizes your trading strategy. Our cutting-edge software goes beyond the standard MT4 platform, providing you with an advanced monitoring system for trendline breaks.

Space Phoenix EA diligently scans the market for any breakout, whether above or below a trendline, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity. As soon as a break occurs, the EA instantly sends an on-screen alert and a mobile push-notification to your trading terminal, enabling you to stay informed and make timely, well-informed decisions.

We understand the significance of staying ahead in the market, which is why we have incorporated this feature into our EA. Unlike standard MT4 platforms, our Space Phoenix EA equips you with the real-time information you need to enhance your trading analysis and seize profitable moments.

Experience the power of Space Phoenix EA and take your trading to new heights. Embrace this exceptional tool to unlock a world of possibilities and gain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving financial markets.
