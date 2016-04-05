Horizontal Re Semi Auto Recovery Zone


Details of each condition

Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting.

Set Setting_Hedging =false;

    Use_HLine =false; 

    Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use.



Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button.

If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_TrailingStop =false;

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

     Use_HLine =false; 



Type 3. Use horizontal line open order . And If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale,

EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale

Set Setting_TrailingStop =false;

Set Setting_Hedging =true;

     Use_HLine =true; 



** The horizontal line must be drawn manually and the line name.

and when opening an order Horizontal lines are automatically removed.


Set  horizontal line name

S : For Sell

B : For Buy







We recommend that you do back test first.



This EA Martingale

This EA Hedging

This EA High Risk

start around 1000$ and Lots 0.01
