MT4 Trade Management

EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement

The main functions of Ea TradeManagement

1. GUI

o Interact with running EAs

o GUI for placing orders

o Closing orders by Ticket

o Closing orders by MagicNumber

o Closing all orders

o Delete Pending orders

2. General management:

o Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs

o User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry

o Support backtest



3. Stoploss management

o Automatic placement of Stoploss based on fixed Pips number

o Automatic placement of Stoploss at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o Automatic moving of Stoploss to the Entry price after the price has moved x Pips

o Automatic trailing Stop after the price has moved x Pips

o Automatic trailing Stop based on ATR indicator

o Automatic trailing Stop based on EMA indicator

4. TakeProfit management

o Automatic placement of Takeprofit based on fixed Pips number

o Automatic placement of Takeprofit at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o Automatically close of a portion of the Volume after reaching a profit of x Pips

o Automatically close a position when 2 MA lines cross

o Automatically close a position when RSI crosses the overbought or oversold threshold

o Automatically close all positions each day at a specific time

o Automatically close all positions at the end of weekend

Free and Test Version only works on GPBUSD Symbol:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116135

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116137

Full Symbols:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98252

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98476

If you need to add more strategy to trade management. Let inbox me







