MT4 Trade Management

EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement

The main functions of Ea TradeManagement

1. GUI

o   Interact with running EAs

o   GUI for placing orders

o   Closing orders by Ticket

o   Closing orders by MagicNumber

o   Closing all orders

o   Delete Pending orders

2. General management:

o   Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs

o   User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry

o   Support backtest

3. Stoploss management

o   Automatic placement of Stoploss based on fixed Pips number

o   Automatic placement of Stoploss at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o   Automatic moving of Stoploss to the Entry price after the price has moved x Pips

o   Automatic trailing Stop after the price has moved x Pips

o   Automatic trailing Stop based on ATR indicator

o   Automatic trailing Stop based on EMA indicator

4. TakeProfit management

o   Automatic placement of Takeprofit based on fixed Pips number

o   Automatic placement of Takeprofit at the highest and lowest price in x candles

o   Automatically close of a portion of the Volume after reaching a profit of x Pips

o   Automatically close a position when 2 MA lines cross

o   Automatically close a position when RSI crosses the overbought or oversold threshold

o   Automatically close all positions each day at a specific time

o   Automatically close all positions at the end of weekend

Free and Test Version only works on GPBUSD Symbol:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116135 

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116137

Full Symbols:

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98252

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98476


If you need to add more strategy to trade management.  Let inbox me



