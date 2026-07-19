MA Horizon MTF

This indicator allows you to display specified Moving Averages (MAs) across multiple timeframes on a single chart. By defining your desired MAs in the settings, they will be consistently displayed in multi-timeframe (MTF) regardless of the current chart timeframe you switch to. You can freely customize the timeframe for each MA and toggle their visibility individually via the settings.

When an MA goes off-screen, its label is pinned to the top or bottom edge of the chart. This allows you to instantly grasp the positional relationship of all MAs at a glance, even when viewing lower timeframe charts.

Key Features

  • Display up to 8 Moving Averages on a single chart, each with an independent timeframe (M1 to MN1).

  • Pin off-screen MAs to the top/bottom edges, displaying an arrow (▲/▼), the exact value, and the distance from the current price (in points).

  • Automatic cascading alignment: MAs further away from the price are neatly stacked outwards, preventing label overlap.

  • Non-repainting: Features a "Closed Bar Only" mode where values are permanently fixed the moment a candle closes.

  • Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode).

  • Independent customization for each MA: Set the period, color, line width, and line style individually.

  • Supports SMA, EMA, SMMA, and LWMA, with MA Shift capabilities.

  • Flexible Applied Price options (Close, Open, Median, Typical, Weighted).

  • Bilingual messaging (English/Japanese) with automatic terminal language detection.

  • "Waiting for History Data" status allows you to easily identify which timeframes are currently loading.

  • Lightweight incremental calculation engine: Eliminates heavy recalculations on every tick.

How It Differs From the Rest

Many MTF moving average tools cause terminal lag by recalculating higher timeframe values on every tick, repainting lines, or struggling to process multiple timeframes efficiently.

MA Horizon MTF was redesigned from the ground up with incremental caching at its core. On every tick, it updates only the latest bar without wastefully rebuilding the entire history. Furthermore, because each timeframe is managed independently, an MA waiting for Monthly history data won't freeze the other lines. The pending MA will automatically appear the exact moment sufficient data is gathered.



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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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