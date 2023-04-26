Mark Killer

In order to understand the work of a bot, first of all, you need to understand what parameters it has. Therefore, I believe that a detailed description of the parameters will be the best description of the bot. Since it will give the user an understanding of what he is dealing with and will allow him to decide, this bot is suitable for his trading style and will allow his broker to work with the help of this bot.
Be sure to set Fake Robot On = false
Basic parameters, a number of key parameters that allow you to configure the environment for the bot to work correctly. They are just as important as other settings.
  • Magic - a parameter that allows you to distinguish between your own and someone else's orders.
  • Requots - slippage, when the price you requested can change on the server side in the range you specified, if the change is greater than specified here, the order will be rejected.
  • Spread Limit, My Commission - limit on spread and commission. It is desirable that these two parameters together give as little loss as possible, this is a critical parameter for a scalpel. Specify these parameters as indicated by your broker.
  • Min Stops Level, Min Freeze Level - Additionally, we indicate the minimum distance to stops from the order, this also applies to the modification of stops or a pending order, sometimes this parameter is not taken into account during testing, while it will definitely be on a real account. Therefore, specify this parameter as specified in your broker. Also, this parameter will be adjusted in accordance with the total value of the spread and commission, since the spread can be floating, then the parameter can also change dynamically.
  • Order Expire Min - The maximum lifetime of a pending order.

Money management parameters, we have two parameters in total. One of them allows you to work with a fixed lot, the other calculates the lot depending on the available deposit.
  • Lot - A fixed lot is set.
  • Money Management - Sets the risk depending on the size of the deposit. The ratio can be easily seen by testing different values ​​in the strategy tester. If you set the value to zero, then this parameter will be inactive and the fixed lot specified by the Lot parameter will work.
  • Lot Digits - Lot rounding, by default to 2 decimal places.

Parameters of fixed and dynamic stops. In this system, trailing works for pending orders, and not only for stops.
  • Correct Stops - Corrects all stop values ​​according to the spread and commission. That is, those parameters that are specified in the settings below are considered parameters for a spread equal to 1, if the spread is, for example, 10, then they will automatically be multiplied by 10. If you turn off this parameter, the values ​​will not be adjusted.
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit.
  • StopLoss- Stop Loss.
  • Trailing Start Deferred, Trailing Start Market, Trailing Stop Market - Trailing.

An interesting part of the settings. These settings define the login algorithm.
  • Length Bands & MA - Period of the Bands and MA indicator.
  • Deviation Bands - Deviation parameter for Bands.
  • Metod MA - Parameter construction method for MA.
  • Calc Spread Volatility - Allows you to calculate the real volatility based on the spread, but this method is only suitable for the M1 period.
  • Volatility - Volatility. It is calculated as the average price range (or spread) over the specified interval.
  • Volatility Percentage Limit - This parameter forms exactly the limits on the volatility of the real and specified by the limits in the Volatility parameter, in percent.
Additionally.
  • Max Execution - allows the simulation of signal delays due to poor communication. For example, 10 ms, allows you to show how the bot's performance will deteriorate with such a delay. Experimenting with this parameter, you can understand that you need a dedicated communication channel.
  • Floating Spread - Allows you to simulate a floating spread. In the tester's settings, you must specify the minimum which the broker allows, and in this parameter, the maximum. And the dynamic spread will be simulated randomly. Do not forget to limit entry by spread using the Spread Limit parameter.


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Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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Trend Anthropoid is a trend indicator that allows you to effectively determine the direction of the current trend, as well as identify potential reversal points. The indicator makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time and get the desired result. Let's start with the benefits. Allows you to determine the current trend. You can quickly understand which trend is currently developing in the mark
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The Trend Goblin indicator identifies the mainstream trend. They help to analyze the market on a selected time frame. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend indicators provide an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get good returns. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunat
Adapter
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The Supernatural channel is determined using a special algorithm, marker points are used to determine the movement of the channel. The Supernatural channel consists of two lines, red and blue, that make up the channel. Simple, visual and efficient use. Can be used for intra-channel trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
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The SPV Body indicator displays the average analysis of the intersection of adjacent bars. The indicator can easily detect unusual market movements which can be used as a filter. For clarity, poke the graphs to the very beginning of the history when the bars were incomplete, and the indicator will easily display this anamaly. A very effective system for building various filters and confirmations of market entry, to exclude anomalies from trading. It also fixes cyclicity, it turns out that the in
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Indicators
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Experts
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Sting implements indicator technical analysis and allows you to determine the state of the market in the current period and make a decision on a deal based on certain signals. Sting is the result of mathematical calculations based on data on prices and trading volumes. Sting creates signals to perform operations on strong trend movements; it is more expedient to use it for trading when the trend is weakening or sideways. It is used as an additional one, regardless of the phase of the trend mov
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Experts
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