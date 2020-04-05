AI XAU Quick Scalper

# 🚀 AI_XAU_QuickScalper – Intelligent MT5 Gold Auto Trading EA

Profit Factor: >1.4

**Trade Gold with precision—not emotion.**

**AI_XAU_QuickScalper** is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** scalping. 
Using intelligent multi-timeframe analysis, adaptive trade management, and built-in risk controls, 
it identifies high-probability trading opportunities while executing every trade with discipline.

Designed for traders who want consistency, speed, and automation—without emotional decision-making.


## ⭐ Key Features
* Fully automated Buy & Sell execution
* Intelligent multi-timeframe trend analysis
* Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit
* Dynamic Trailing Stop to protect profits
* Smart Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA)
* Customizable risk management
* Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)


## Why AI_XAU_QuickScalper?

### 🧠 Intelligent Market Analysis
Scans multiple timeframes to identify **Uptrend, Downtrend, or Sideways** markets before executing trades.

### ⚡ Built for Gold Scalping
Designed for the fast-moving XAUUSD market, focusing on disciplined entries and efficient trade execution.

### 🛡 Risk Comes First
Every position includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, while the Trailing Stop helps lock in profits automatically.

### 🔄 Smart Trade Management
Optional DCA functionality intelligently manages qualifying positions during changing market conditions.


## Strategy Overview
* Instrument: **XAUUSD (Gold)**
* Platform: **MetaTrader 5 (MT5)**
* Trading Style: **Automated Scalping**
* Optimized Timeframe: **M5**
* Fully Automated
* VPS Friendly
* Adjustable Risk Settings


## Perfect For
* Gold scalpers
* Busy traders
* Traders seeking consistent, rules-based execution
* Anyone wanting to eliminate emotional trading


## Tested & Optimized
AI_XAU_QuickScalper has been extensively backtested and optimized across multiple market conditions. 
Historical reports are available for reference under various MT5 modelling settings.


## Trade Smarter. Let the EA Do the Work.
No fear. No greed. No hesitation.
Just disciplined execution, intelligent trade management, and automated Gold scalping—24 hours a day.

**AI_XAU_QuickScalper – Built for precision. Designed for consistency.**
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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