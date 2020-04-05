AI XAU Quick Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.11
- Activations: 5
# 🚀 AI_XAU_QuickScalper – Intelligent MT5 Gold Auto Trading EA
Profit Factor: >1.4
**Trade Gold with precision—not emotion.**
**AI_XAU_QuickScalper** is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** scalping.
Using intelligent multi-timeframe analysis, adaptive trade management, and built-in risk controls,
it identifies high-probability trading opportunities while executing every trade with discipline.
Designed for traders who want consistency, speed, and automation—without emotional decision-making.
## ⭐ Key Features
* Fully automated Buy & Sell execution
* Intelligent multi-timeframe trend analysis
* Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit
* Dynamic Trailing Stop to protect profits
* Smart Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA)
* Customizable risk management
* Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
## Why AI_XAU_QuickScalper?
### 🧠 Intelligent Market Analysis
Scans multiple timeframes to identify **Uptrend, Downtrend, or Sideways** markets before executing trades.
### ⚡ Built for Gold Scalping
Designed for the fast-moving XAUUSD market, focusing on disciplined entries and efficient trade execution.
### 🛡 Risk Comes First
Every position includes predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, while the Trailing Stop helps lock in profits automatically.
### 🔄 Smart Trade Management
Optional DCA functionality intelligently manages qualifying positions during changing market conditions.
## Strategy Overview
* Instrument: **XAUUSD (Gold)**
* Platform: **MetaTrader 5 (MT5)**
* Trading Style: **Automated Scalping**
* Optimized Timeframe: **M5**
* Fully Automated
* VPS Friendly
* Adjustable Risk Settings
## Perfect For
* Gold scalpers
* Busy traders
* Traders seeking consistent, rules-based execution
* Anyone wanting to eliminate emotional trading
## Tested & Optimized
AI_XAU_QuickScalper has been extensively backtested and optimized across multiple market conditions.
Historical reports are available for reference under various MT5 modelling settings.
## Trade Smarter. Let the EA Do the Work.
No fear. No greed. No hesitation.
Just disciplined execution, intelligent trade management, and automated Gold scalping—24 hours a day.
**AI_XAU_QuickScalper – Built for precision. Designed for consistency.**