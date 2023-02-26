Intra Daily Range
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Intra Daily Range Projection indicator forecasts the current day’s price range on the basis of the previous day data. All calculations are based on the book “New Science of Technical Analysis” by Thomas R. DeMark.
When you're analyzing investments, the trading range is a valuable analytical tool. The average trading range is the average distance between the high and the low over a specified period of time. You can calculate the average high-low range on a piece of paper, a spreadsheet, or by using charting software.
When you're analyzing investments, the trading range is a valuable analytical tool. The average trading range is the average distance between the high and the low over a specified period of time. You can calculate the average high-low range on a piece of paper, a spreadsheet, or by using charting software.