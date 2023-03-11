“Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index” shows data of three SVSI indicators from different timeframes on the current chart.

The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:

EMA period – EMA SVSI calculation period

– EMA SVSI calculation period Smoothing – SVSI smoothing period

– SVSI smoothing period Overbought – overbought level

– overbought level Middle – middle line

– middle line Oversold – oversold level

– oversold level Drawing mode – indicator drawing type Steps – as a ladder Slope – sloping lines

– indicator drawing type First SVSI timeframe – the timeframe of the first SVSI

– the timeframe of the first SVSI Second SVSI timeframe – the timeframe of the second SVSI

– the timeframe of the second SVSI Third SVSI timeframe – the timeframe of the third SVSI



