Slow Volume Strength Index
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
“Multi timeframe Slow Volume Strength Index” shows data of three SVSI indicators from different timeframes on the current chart.
The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:
- EMA period – EMA SVSI calculation period
- Smoothing – SVSI smoothing period
- Overbought – overbought level
- Middle – middle line
- Oversold – oversold level
- Drawing mode – indicator drawing type
- Steps – as a ladder
- Slope – sloping lines
- First SVSI timeframe – the timeframe of the first SVSI
- Second SVSI timeframe – the timeframe of the second SVSI
- Third SVSI timeframe – the timeframe of the third SVSI