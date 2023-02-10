Trade Assistant V

Do you think that in markets where the price can change in a split second, placing orders should be as simple as possible? In Metatrader, each time you want to open an order, you have to open a window where you enter the opening price, stop loss and take profit, as well as the trade size.

EA Trade Assistant V for MT4 is an advanced tool that allows you to easily plan each transaction and manage them effectively. 

If you are a scalper and need to quickly open and close trades without setting defenses or targets, then you have everything at your fingertips in the Trade Manager panel, where you can define fixed order parameters and quickly open them by clicking the 'Buy' or 'Sell' button.

Closing or deleting orders is also done directly from the Trade panel, where you can close everything with one button, or select a specific type of pending order, or close only profitable or loss-making trades.



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This is a tool to measure the velocity of the price. It's completely free, you can download and use.  "Way: distance of price after one tick."   "Speed: price velocity after one tick."  p/s: The time for the price to jump 1 tick will not be fixed, you should know this. If Way > 0, the indicator will change color to Green If Way < 0, the indicator will change color to Red || I am a 3D artist and I love math and programming! ||
FREE
Buffalo GOLD Scalper MT4
Doan Vuong Thai
Experts
System Overview: This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD using price action and volatility. Combines Martingale strategy, Scalping and Hedging strategy. Works best on M1 timeframe. in september and october 2025 i test with 20000usd demo account , profit per month reach 25%. Core Specifications 1. Platform: MetaTrader 4 2. Symbol: XAUUSD 3. Main Timeframe: M1 4. Additional Timeframes: M5, M15, M30 5. Minimum Deposit: 20,000 USD (you can use Cents account) 5. Leverage: 1:
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