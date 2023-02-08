Price Speed V
- Indicators
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Doan Vuong ThaiI am a 3D artist and I love math and programming!
- Version: 1.1
This is a tool to measure the velocity of the price. It's completely free, you can download and use.
"Way: distance of price after one tick."
"Speed: price velocity after one tick."
p/s: The time for the price to jump 1 tick will not be fixed, you should know this.
If Way > 0, the indicator will change color to Green
If Way < 0, the indicator will change color to Red
|| I am a 3D artist and I love math and programming! ||