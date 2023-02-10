Do you think that in markets where the price can change in a split second, placing orders should be as simple as possible? In Metatrader, each time you want to open an order, you have to open a window where you enter the opening price, stop loss and take profit, as well as the trade size.

EA Trade Assistant V for MT4 is an advanced tool that allows you to easily plan each transaction and manage them effectively.

If you are a scalper and need to quickly open and close trades without setting defenses or targets, then you have everything at your fingertips in the Trade Manager panel, where you can define fixed order parameters and quickly open them by clicking the 'Buy' or 'Sell' button.

Closing or deleting orders is also done directly from the Trade panel, where you can close everything with one button, or select a specific type of pending order, or close only profitable or loss-making trades.







