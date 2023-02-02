Close Trades Pro MT4

Introducing the Revolutionary Trade Closing Assistant!

Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a scalper, day trader, swing trader and you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a Prop Firm Trader who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you.





GUIDE TO USE THE KIT

1. Shows the total profit/loss (in account currency) of opened positions in each class

2. Shows the profit/loss (in %) of opened positions in each class

3. Total number of opened positions in each class

4. Close the trades in each category e.g. Close Buy (Closes all the buy positions), Close Profit (Closes all the Positions in profit). Set to 0 if not in use

5. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Profit (of all opened positions) > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance . Set to 0 if not in use

6. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Losses (of all opened positions) > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance . Set to 0 if not in use

7. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Total Daily Profit > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance . Set to 0 if not in use

8. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Total Daily Losses > the amount provided (in account currency) or the Percentage of account balance . Set to 0 if not in use

9. Close all positions (except pending orders) if Current Time is = the time provided (Server/Market Watch Time). It Must be in "YYYY.MM.DD HH.MM.SS" format.





The MT5 version is available at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy





Feel free to contact me if you need more explanations.











