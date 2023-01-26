Clean Symbols Erase Symbol Objects But Keep Rest
- Utilities
-
Gerald Birkner
- Version: 1.0
Clean all symbols from a chart to get a better view.
We all love to draw a chart, but it's hard to get the unwanted objects away that we don't need anymore.With this script, you simply remove ONLY SYMBOLS.
All others will stay on the chart.
In my eyes, a must-have tool in case you need to clean quick up to continue observations or strategy finding.
Just pull it onto the chart.
KEEP IT GROWING!
Happy Trading