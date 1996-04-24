Customizable Trendlines on Every New Bar Open

Introducing our new Indicator: "Draws the Open Price Line for every Timeframe Automatic"

...an essential tool for any trader looking to improve their visual perception and establish patterns in their trading behavior and strategy.

This indicator is designed to work on all timeframes that MetaTrader 5 supports, and can be individually activated and customized according to your preferences. The indicator draws the open price line of a new starting bar in different colors for each timeframe, making it easy to identify patterns and make informed decisions.

This indicator is a must-have for traders who want to improve their trading performance and make better use of technical analysis. It is user-friendly and easy to use, making it a great addition to any trading strategy.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator is a valuable tool that will help you to achieve better trading results. Don't wait any longer and take advantage of this opportunity to improve your trading performance. Order now and experience the difference it makes in your trading. Control is gained over Perspective!

Our indicator offers a wide range of options for visual modification to help you customize the indicator to your needs and preferences.

You can easily adjust the properties of the indicator such as the

length of the line,

the style of the line,

the width of the line,

and the color of the line.

Additionally, you can also specify the direction of the line whether it should be shown on the right or left of the chart.

This allows you to have a clear and precise visualization of the indicator, making it easier for you to identify patterns and make informed decisions.

All these options are easily accessible through the indicator's settings, and no coding knowledge is required to customize the indicator to your liking. The indicator is designed to be user-friendly, so you can focus on your trading and not worry about the technical details.

With our indicator, you will have the flexibility to tailor the visual appearance to your preference and create a personalized trading experience. Get your hands on the indicator now and take your trading to the next level!





Keep it growing!

I will continue to upload high quality und useful software for high performance trading to narrow down indecision behaviour and help traders to be consistent in their decision making

Happy Trading



