Combine

Other signals.

Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit.

For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair.

I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF.

All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings,

optimization of the main parameters is possible.

Chart period: H4

Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes should be used.

Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.
It can use 2 signals for trading, together or separately.

All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use a fixed lot.

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot
RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot
RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration
LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWAP - With a positive (swap), the traded lot is multiplied by 1.5
POSITIVE_SWAP - The size of the positive (swap) for trading with LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWA
SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - A virtual stop to be set, by which the position will be closed
STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Set real stop, for unforeseen circumstances
TAKE_PROFIT_FIRST - Set profit of the FIRST signal
TAKE_PROFIT_SECOND - Set profit of the SECOND
MAX_SPREAD_CLOSE signal - Maximum (spread) for closing positions on the virtual stop

GMT_OFFSET - GMT shift for the Expert

USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or open market positions
TRAWLING_AT_A_LOSS - Trawl profit at a loss

SIGNALS - Signal selection **
INPUT_SIGNAL_FIRST - Signal to place an order, can be optimized (1.0--0.1--2.0)
A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - Signal to close a position, can be optimized ((-1.0)--0.1--1.5)

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)
DISPLAY_SWAP - Show information about (swap)

TRADE_NEWS - Use a news filter ***
YOUR_TIME_ZONE - GMT shift for the news filter

MAGIC_NUMBER_FIRST - Magic signal number FIRST
MAGIC_NUMBER_SECOND - Magic signal number SECOND

DELETING_OBJECTS - Delete trade objects

SHOW_PROFIT - Show profit

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing on a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

** Use the SIGNALS variable:
SIGNALS = FIRST - Use only the FIRST signal
SIGNALS = SECOND - Use only the SECOND signal
SIGNALS = BOTH - Use the FIRST and SECOND signal, but without interfering with each other

SIGNALS = CROSS - Use the FIRST and SECOND signal, but trade at the same time

*** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below:
https:*****//ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

in the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, tick allow WebRequest, add URL and insert line and DELETE!(*****)

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.

It is also worth reading about the risks of trading on the forex market.



Önerilen ürünler
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
