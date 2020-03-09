Other signals.

Deposit: from 50-100 units of deposit.

For trading multiple pairs on the same account, it is recommended from 50 units of deposit per currency pair.

I recommend currency pairs: EURCHF, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCAD, NZDCHF, CADCHF, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPCHF.



All recommended currency pairs are normally traded with default settings, for individual settings,

optimization of the main parameters is possible.

Chart period: H4

Accounts: ECN - ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes should be used.

Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc.It can use 2 signals for trading, together or separately.

All positions have a fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Risk standing by default, only for demonstration performance., initially I advise you to use a fixed lot.

USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot

RISK/LOT - The amount of risk or fixed lot

RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Use balance restoration

LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWAP - With a positive (swap), the traded lot is multiplied by 1.5

POSITIVE_SWAP - The size of the positive (swap) for trading with LOT+_WITH_A_POSITIVE_SWA

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset window of the global balance variable *

STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL - A virtual stop to be set, by which the position will be closed

STOP_LOSS_FORCE_MAJEURE - Set real stop, for unforeseen circumstances

TAKE_PROFIT_FIRST - Set profit of the FIRST signal

TAKE_PROFIT_SECOND - Set profit of the SECOND

MAX_SPREAD_CLOSE signal - Maximum (spread) for closing positions on the virtual stop

GMT_OFFSET - GMT shift for the Expert

USE_LIMIT_ORDERS - Use limit orders or open market positions

TRAWLING_AT_A_LOSS - Trawl profit at a loss

SIGNALS - Signal selection **

INPUT_SIGNAL_FIRST - Signal to place an order, can be optimized (1.0--0.1--2.0)

A_SIGNAL_TO_CLOSE_PROFIT - Signal to close a position, can be optimized ((-1.0)--0.1--1.5)

FILTER_SWAP - Filter (swap)

DISPLAY_SWAP - Show information about (swap)

TRADE_NEWS - Use a news filter ***

YOUR_TIME_ZONE - GMT shift for the news filter

MAGIC_NUMBER_FIRST - Magic signal number FIRST

MAGIC_NUMBER_SECOND - Magic signal number SECOND

DELETING_OBJECTS - Delete trade objects

SHOW_PROFIT - Show profit

* If RESTORING_THE_BALANCE is used .

SHOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW can be reset once, when installing on a new account or after withdrawing funds from the account, then you can set false.

** Use the SIGNALS variable:SIGNALS = FIRST - Use only the FIRST signalSIGNALS = SECOND - Use only the SECOND signalSIGNALS = BOTH - Use the FIRST and SECOND signal, but without interfering with each other

SIGNALS = CROSS - Use the FIRST and SECOND signal, but trade at the same time

*** In order for the news filter to work correctly, you need the line below:https:*****//ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1

in the terminal settings: Service/Settings/Advisors, tick allow WebRequest, add URL and insert line and DELETE!(*****)

Before buying, you should study the trading conditions on the website of the dealing center where the expert will trade.

