SUM Symbol Switcher MT5

Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments.

When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button.

In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window.

For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often.

The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to switch.

But you need to add symbols in the market watch list

Internally, it support hot key as "W", "S", "A", "D", and you can use hot key to switch symbols

Note : if "OpenNewChart" is true, hot key function will be disabled.

Hotkey supported

  • W - Key up
  • S - Key down
  • A - Key backward
  • D - Key forward

Description of settings

  • SymbolList - input the symbols that you trade often, internally, it supports prefix/suffix, so when you input the symbol name, you can ignore to input suffix/prefix
  • TextColor - inactive button text color
  • PanelColor - panel color
  • PanelBorderColor - panel boarder color
  • PanelBorderWidth - panel boarder line width
  • ButtonInactiveColor - inactive button background color
  • ButtonPressedColor - pressed button background color
  • ButtonPressedTextColor - pressed button text color
  • ButtonFontSize - button text font size
  • ButtonFont - font
  • ButtonBorderColor - button boarder color
  • PanelWidth - button panel width
  • PanelHeight -  button panel heigh
  • PanelStart_X - whole panel x position
  • PanelStart_Y - whole panel y position
  • MaxNumColumns - numbers of display symbol columns
  • MaxNumRows  - numbers of display symbol rows
  • OpenNewChart - if true, click the button, it will open new chart, if false it will switch symbol at current chart



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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button. In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window. For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often. The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to swit
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SUM Swing HL n CP
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This indicator labels swing highs and swing lows as well as the candle pattern that occurred at that precise point. The indicator can detect the following 6 candle patterns:   hammer ,  inverse   hammer ,   bullish engulfing ,   hanging man ,   shooting star   and   bearish engulfing . The notations HH, HL, LH, and LL you can see on the labels are defined as follows: HH : Higher high HL : Higher low LH : Lower high LL : Lower low Setting Length: Sensitivity of the swing high/low detection,
SUM Wave Entry
Liu Ying Pei
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Lets dabble a bit into Elliot Waves. This is a simple indicator which tries to identify Wave 1 and 2 of Elliot Impulese Wave and then projects for Wave 3. Ratios are taken from below link: https://elliottwave-forecast.com/elliott-wave-theory/ - Section 3.1 Impulse Wave 2 is 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, or 85.4% of wave 1 - used for identifying the pattern. Wave 3 is 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, or 323.6% of wave 1-2 - used for setting the targets Important input parameters MaximumNumBars : To calculate back
SUM Market Profile Heat MT4
Liu Ying Pei
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Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
SUM Swing HL n CP MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
This indicator labels swing highs and swing lows as well as the candle pattern that occurred at that precise point. The indicator can detect the following 6 candle patterns:   hammer ,  inverse   hammer ,   bullish engulfing ,   hanging man ,   shooting star   and   bearish engulfing . The notations HH, HL, LH, and LL you can see on the labels are defined as follows: HH : Higher high HL : Higher low LH : Lower high LL : Lower low Setting Length: Sensitivity of the swing high/low detection,
SUM Wave Entry MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Lets dabble a bit into Elliot Waves. This is a simple indicator which tries to identify Wave 1 and 2 of Elliot Impulese Wave and then projects for Wave 3. Ratios are taken from below link:   https://elliottwave-forecast.com/elliott-wave-theory/   - Section 3.1 Impulse Wave 2 is 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, or 85.4% of wave 1 - used for identifying the pattern. Wave 3 is 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, or 323.6% of wave 1-2 - used for setting the targets Important input parameters MaximumNumBars : To calculate
SUM Market Profile Heat
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
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