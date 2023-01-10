SUM Swing HL n CP MT5

This indicator labels swing highs and swing lows as well as the candle pattern that occurred at that precise point.

The indicator can detect the following 6 candle patterns: hammerinverse hammer, bullish engulfing, hanging man, shooting star and bearish engulfing.

The notations HH, HL, LH, and LL you can see on the labels are defined as follows:

  • HH : Higher high
  • HL : Higher low
  • LH : Lower high
  • LL : Lower low

Setting
  • Length: Sensitivity of the swing high/low detection, with lower values returning the maximum/minimum of shorter-term price variations.

Usage & Details

It can be interesting to see if a top or bottom is associated with a specific candle pattern, this allows us to study the potential of such a pattern to indicate a reversal. You can hover on a label with a specific pattern to see more details about it.

Note that the labels are offset, and will appear later in real-time, as such this indicator is not intended to detect tops/bottoms in real-time.


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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SUM Symbol Switcher MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button. In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window. For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often. The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to swit
FREE
SUM Symbol Switcher
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button. In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window. For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often. The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to swit
FREE
SUM Swing HL n CP
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
This indicator labels swing highs and swing lows as well as the candle pattern that occurred at that precise point. The indicator can detect the following 6 candle patterns:   hammer ,  inverse   hammer ,   bullish engulfing ,   hanging man ,   shooting star   and   bearish engulfing . The notations HH, HL, LH, and LL you can see on the labels are defined as follows: HH : Higher high HL : Higher low LH : Lower high LL : Lower low Setting Length: Sensitivity of the swing high/low detection,
SUM Wave Entry
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Lets dabble a bit into Elliot Waves. This is a simple indicator which tries to identify Wave 1 and 2 of Elliot Impulese Wave and then projects for Wave 3. Ratios are taken from below link: https://elliottwave-forecast.com/elliott-wave-theory/ - Section 3.1 Impulse Wave 2 is 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, or 85.4% of wave 1 - used for identifying the pattern. Wave 3 is 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, or 323.6% of wave 1-2 - used for setting the targets Important input parameters MaximumNumBars : To calculate back
SUM Market Profile Heat MT4
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
SUM Wave Entry MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Lets dabble a bit into Elliot Waves. This is a simple indicator which tries to identify Wave 1 and 2 of Elliot Impulese Wave and then projects for Wave 3. Ratios are taken from below link:   https://elliottwave-forecast.com/elliott-wave-theory/   - Section 3.1 Impulse Wave 2 is 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, or 85.4% of wave 1 - used for identifying the pattern. Wave 3 is 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, or 323.6% of wave 1-2 - used for setting the targets Important input parameters MaximumNumBars : To calculate
SUM Market Profile Heat
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
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