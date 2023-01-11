SUM Wave Entry

Lets dabble a bit into Elliot Waves.

This is a simple indicator which tries to identify Wave 1 and 2 of Elliot Impulese Wave and then projects for Wave 3.

Ratios are taken from below link: https://elliottwave-forecast.com/elliott-wave-theory/ - Section 3.1 Impulse

Wave 2 is 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, or 85.4% of wave 1 - used for identifying the pattern.
Wave 3 is 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, or 323.6% of wave 1-2 - used for setting the targets

Important input parameters

MaximumNumBars : To calculate back number of bars to identify the wave.

Length : Zigzag Length. Keep the numbers low if you are looking for smaller and shorter trades. Keep the numbers high if you are looking for longer and bigger trades.

Error Percent : Adjustments for ratios as it is not always possible to find exactly equal retracement ratio.

Entry Percent : Once Wave 2 is formed, entry is set after reversing 30% of wave 2. This number can be increased or decreased. Caution: Keeping the number too low may result in false signals.

ShowRatios and ShowWaves lets you display wave line and retracement ratios for each pivots

Note : there is not trend direction filter, so if you use that signal as your entry reference, please consider the trend direction by yourself.


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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SUM Symbol Switcher MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button. In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window. For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often. The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to swit
FREE
SUM Symbol Switcher
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Indicator for fast navigation through financial instruments. When you click on the button, you go to the chart of the financial instrument, the name of which was written on the button. In other words, the indicator opens or unfolds an existing chart window. For each chart, you can customize the name of the financial instrument, text color and background color; in total, you can customize symbols buttons that you trade often. The indicator can be installed on any charts for which you need to swit
FREE
SUM Swing HL n CP
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
This indicator labels swing highs and swing lows as well as the candle pattern that occurred at that precise point. The indicator can detect the following 6 candle patterns:   hammer ,  inverse   hammer ,   bullish engulfing ,   hanging man ,   shooting star   and   bearish engulfing . The notations HH, HL, LH, and LL you can see on the labels are defined as follows: HH : Higher high HL : Higher low LH : Lower high LL : Lower low Setting Length: Sensitivity of the swing high/low detection,
SUM Market Profile Heat MT4
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
SUM Swing HL n CP MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
This indicator labels swing highs and swing lows as well as the candle pattern that occurred at that precise point. The indicator can detect the following 6 candle patterns:   hammer ,  inverse   hammer ,   bullish engulfing ,   hanging man ,   shooting star   and   bearish engulfing . The notations HH, HL, LH, and LL you can see on the labels are defined as follows: HH : Higher high HL : Higher low LH : Lower high LL : Lower low Setting Length: Sensitivity of the swing high/low detection,
SUM Wave Entry MT5
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Lets dabble a bit into Elliot Waves. This is a simple indicator which tries to identify Wave 1 and 2 of Elliot Impulese Wave and then projects for Wave 3. Ratios are taken from below link:   https://elliottwave-forecast.com/elliott-wave-theory/   - Section 3.1 Impulse Wave 2 is 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, or 85.4% of wave 1 - used for identifying the pattern. Wave 3 is 161.8%, 200%, 261.8%, or 323.6% of wave 1-2 - used for setting the targets Important input parameters MaximumNumBars : To calculate
SUM Market Profile Heat
Liu Ying Pei
Indicators
Market Profile Heat indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a fr
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