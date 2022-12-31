Whats Acc 2

The utility provides data on balance, equity and profit/loss on a trading account from the start of a trading day at a specified time.

You no longer need to constantly check your VPS or computer.

The utility features email and push notifications to the mobile platform version on your smartphone.

Set the EA on any H1 chart.

Configure parameters of your MetaTrader 4 for sending messages before usage.


Parameters
Send test notification - true/false - send a text message when launching on a chart
Send Push-notification - true/false - send push notifications to mobile MetaTrader 4
Send E-mail - true/false - send an email notification
Send the first notification(E-mail) - true/false - enable/disable notifications at a specified hour
Hour 0-23 - notification hour
The remaining parameters are similar.
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Common Stop Loss Beta
Igor Ivanov
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The utility for setting a common stop loss for multiple orders. Beta version. After the test,  common take profit function will be added, orders close function will be added , and other necessary features will be added. Please do not give bad ratings to this free beta version. If you like it, give it a good rating and write to the author about any errors you find and what you would like to see in the utility. I made this utility for myself and use it daily. I am sharing it with you. A commercial
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5 (2)
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This EA was created by me based on fundamental and technical analysis. The EA uses a breakout day Bank levels.  Banks have received a lot of liquidity and began to trade hard currency and the market has become more volatile, which allows you to regularly break through the levels. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS. Take profit is floating. Please use the ECN account to trade with this EA. The detailed information on the tests and trials, as well as the configuration files, can be found i
ForexOdyssey
Igor Ivanov
Experts
Carry trade on the Japanese yen, interest rates have been very low in Japan for 20 years, traders borrow at 0.1% and buy dollar bonds at 4%, this is the basis of my strategy. A statistically significant pattern was found in the purchase of dollars for the Japanese yen. The robot is easy to set up and works out of the box. The robot does not contain complex settings. PAIR USDJPY H1 Start/Stop - hour to trade Auto lot - Risk per trade in percent If you want discount, please let me know.
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