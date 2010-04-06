Whats Acc 2

The utility provides data on balance, equity and profit/loss on a trading account from the start of a trading day at a specified time.

You no longer need to constantly check your VPS or computer.

The utility features email and push notifications to the mobile platform version on your smartphone.

Set the EA on any H1 chart.

Configure parameters of your MetaTrader 4 for sending messages before usage.


Parameters
Send test notification - true/false - send a text message when launching on a chart
Send Push-notification - true/false - send push notifications to mobile MetaTrader 4
Send E-mail - true/false - send an email notification
Send the first notification(E-mail) - true/false - enable/disable notifications at a specified hour
Hour 0-23 - notification hour
The remaining parameters are similar.
