Special Pips IV
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 April 2023
- Activations: 5
This EA was created by me based on fundamental and technical analysis. The EA uses a breakout day Bank levels.
Banks have received a lot of liquidity and began to trade hard currency and the market has become more volatile, which allows you to regularly break through the levels.
Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS. Take profit is floating. Please use the ECN account to trade with this EA.
The detailed information on the tests and trials, as well as the configuration files, can be found in the Comments tab.
- No martingale
- No grid
- Always use Stoploss to secure your investment
- Not risky scalping
- Suitable for other currency pairs
- Easy to use (no complicated settings)
I will add the parameters for different brokers in .set files as I run tests.
Timeframe H1.
Description of the parameters:
- Slippage control - disable/enable Slippage control function
- Drawdown control - disable/enable the equity protection function if DW more - Stop trade if DW more(in %)
- Auto Lot=false/true - disable/enable the risk management function
- Risk in % per trade - how much to bet per single trade in percentage
- Fix Lot if Auto Lot false - lot value, if fixed lot value is used
- Magic for long orders=12345 - magic number (can be any number) serves only for marking orders of long positions, must be different for different symbols, so that the EAs could distinguish their deals from others.
- Magic for short orders=6789 - magic number (can be any number) serves only for marking orders of short positions, must be different for different symbols, so that the EAs could distinguish their deals from others.
- Allow Long Trades=true - enable/disable long trades
- Max Take Profit =1000 - Max Take Profit in points
- Stop Loss =200 - stop loss level in points
- Target Profit in points = 25- Target Profit in points
- Minimal Profit in points=20 - Minimal Profit in points
The same parameters are used for short trades.
- Trade at Summer vacation - enable/disable trading at Summer
- Trade only summer - enable/disable trading at Summer olnly
Within a week with EURUSD and USDJPY on a $100 account $7.15 profit. I am very satisfied so far. Thank you Igor!