Special Pips IV

Banks have received a lot of liquidity and began to trade hard currency and the market has become more volatile, which allows you to regularly break through the levels.

Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS. Take profit is floating. Please use the ECN account to trade with this EA.

The detailed information on the tests and trials, as well as the configuration files, can be found in the Comments tab.

No martingale

No grid

Always use Stoploss to secure your investment

Not risky scalping

Suitable for other currency pairs

Easy to use (no complicated settings)

I will add the parameters for different brokers in .set files as I run tests.

Timeframe H1.

Description of the parameters: