Rich Dad Scalper EA

Description

Rich dad is scalping bot which works based on multiple trend following indicators settings which is used by many professional traders. It works on the principle of trade accumulation and profit banking system.Once Ea gets the singal for buy and sells it keep on accumulating them bases on some risk calculation.

Once the stoploss or profit hits based on risk calculation it will bank profit or cut the losses. It uses the the martingale principle but it is upto the trade if he want to use the both without martingale.

It has some very good setup without martingale as well.So far it is a very safe scalper.It is has been tested on Eurusd 1 min chart.


Features

Risk based lot calculation

Bank Profit and Cut Loss

Precise Entry and accumulation

Martingale 

Time Filter

