CollapseStar

COLLAPSE STAR is an EA based on a contrarian trading system but still takes advantage of the accelerations in favor with an intelligent trailing system. COLLAPSE STAR is always on the market, accumulating earnings every day. With composite interest it allows an exponential growth of your capital.

It is a mediated system but it is not a grid system. COLLAPSE STAR enters the market when the trade is most likely to be profitable.

COLLAPSE STAR is not a martingale: an increase in volumes is planned to optimize averages. The goal is to keep the exit point at a trend retracement of less than 35%.

The heart of the strategy is based on 2 parameters that allow you to increase or decrease market revenue but there will never be entries too close to each other.

Control your risk and optimize your profit!



