Master Grid MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 2 March 2026
- Activations: 15
It allows you to adjust your settings on the fly, works only with your own positions and orders, and for some situations it can be configured to control any other positions and orders. It has a powerful information system with which a trader can control not only his actions, but also the overall trading situation for the entire account.
Below is a list of links to basic descriptions of the most basic features:
1. Reopening of closed Grid positions... >>
2. Trading within a given Price Range ... >>
3. Trading with a Time Tracking... >>
4. Trading with Profit and Loss Tracking... >>
5. PHANTOM Mode... >>
- The Expert Advisor can be run simultaneously on any currency pairs or even on the same one with different settings. Each of its orders and positions are marked with an individual comment in which there is both the price of his opening and the name of its instrument. At the same time, you can add a trader's personal mark to the comment.
- The advisor is not afraid of any interruptions in work. With each new launch and unchanged settings, it picks up all of its orders and gives a report on what happened to them during its inactivity.
- The informational (and some trading) capabilities of the EA can be used in normal manual trading. At the same time, most of the information panels, buttons and notifications can be freely moved around the chart, some of them can be minimized and scaled, and for some they can be changed colors.
Master Grid MT5 is a fairly powerful trading tool with many options for its use. I try to make any settings intuitive and the dashboards should help a lot. But if you still have questions about them, please ask them in general discussions so that incomprehensible points are clarified immediately for everyone. If I don’t answer in discussions (maybe I just don’t notice), then write in private messages.
Detailed description of the settings >>
Examples of ready-made settings for the strategy tester >>
A flexible EA that has various modes to extracts points from the market. Invest your time to understanding the features properly and it will create a daily bread system you can count on