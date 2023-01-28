General FAQ and Trading Guide

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EAs FAQ
TRADING
- Trend Counteraction in Long-Term Grid Trading
- Balance vs Equity: What's the Difference and Why Does It Matter
- General SETTINGS Questions and Recommendations
- Link Map to detailed setting descriptions for all EAs
MT5 Strategy TESTER (Selected Articles)
- Strategy Testing
- Strategy Optimization
- Testing Features
- Testing Visualization
- Interpreting the Journal of Testing
- Interpreting the Testing Report
Selection of basic tests for some of my Expert Advisors with ready-made settings