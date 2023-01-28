General FAQ and Trading Guide
My Trading

General FAQ and Trading Guide

28 January 2023, 08:59
Aliaksandr Charkes
Aliaksandr Charkes
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EAs FAQ

TRADING

SETTINGS

MT5 Strategy TESTER (Selected Articles)


    Selection of basic tests for some of my Expert Advisors with ready-made settings

    Tests for Magic Grid MT5 
    		 Tests for Master Grid MT5
    		 Tests for Harmony Grid MT5
    Tests for User Grid MT5
    		 Tests for Quattro Grid MT5
    		 Tests for Alpha Grid MT5
    Tests for Elastic Grid MT5
    		 
    #Magic grid, User Grid, Elastic Grid, Master Grid, Alpha Grid, Quattro Grid, Harmony Grid