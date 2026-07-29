Trading Strategy Library

This library contains examples of trading ideas, strategies, and trading approaches that can be implemented using my Expert Advisors. The further down the list a strategy appears, the more advanced the functionality of the required Expert Advisor.

Note: One of the key features of most of my Expert Advisors (starting from User Grid) is the ability to modify strategy parameters while trading is already in progress. After the settings are changed, all new orders are opened according to the new rules, while previously opened positions that no longer belong to the current grid are automatically separated into their own group with dedicated management tools and statistics. This allows the trading strategy to be gradually adapted to changing market conditions without stopping the Expert Advisor or closing existing positions.

Long-Term Grid

Key Idea :

Long-term positional trade accumulation with a wide step to hold positions for weeks or months with minimal impact on the account balance, operating in an automatic order recovery mode.

How It Works:

Grid: An order grid with a wide step (30–50 pips or more) and conservative lot sizes, without martingale.





An order grid with a wide step (30–50 pips or more) and conservative lot sizes, without martingale. Objective : Smooth and continuous profit accumulation on major medium- and long-term market movements (suitable for swap-free accounts or those with minimal swaps).





Smooth and continuous profit accumulation on major medium- and long-term market movements (suitable for swap-free accounts or those with minimal swaps). Exit Logic: Closing the session and locking in the total result occur solely by the trader's decision or upon reaching the profit target specified in the settings.

Basket Profit Target and Risk Control

Key Idea : Comprehensive management of grid profitability and safety, combining profit taking, loss limitation, profit trailing, and account equity monitoring.



How It Works:

Grid: Any order grid configuration (one-sided, two-sided, classic, martingale, etc.).





Any order grid configuration (one-sided, two-sided, classic, martingale, etc.). Objective: Reaching a specified profit target in the account currency (with a trailing option), strictly limiting the maximum monetary loss, or maintaining account equity above a critical protection threshold.





Reaching a specified profit target in the account currency (with a trailing option), strictly limiting the maximum monetary loss, or maintaining account equity above a critical protection threshold. Exit Logic: The EA closes all active positions and deletes pending orders upon reaching the total profit or loss specified in the settings.

Support: #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid • #MasterGrid • #ElasticGrid News Timer Key Idea : Automatically placing a one-sided order grid one minute after a news release, based on the current market price at that moment. This allows you to bypass the first minute of market chaos and ultra-wide spreads, entering an already established movement. How It Works: Grid: One-sided order grid (or a single order). The grid is placed by the EA strictly on a timer — exactly one minute after the news is published.





One-sided order grid (or a single order). The grid is placed by the EA strictly on a timer — exactly one minute after the news is published. Objective : Catching an already established news-driven price movement or its subsequent pullback within a single trading session.





Catching an already established news-driven price movement or its subsequent pullback within a single trading session. Exit Logic: The EA starts the session based on the timer and manages orders until they are closed by the global profit or loss in the account currency. At the end of the session, all positions are closed and pending orders are deleted. Support: #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid • #MasterGrid • #ElasticGrid Multi-Layered Grid Key Idea : Simultaneously running several independent grids on the same currency pair using different charts and different Magic Numbers. This allows you to separate trading directions or combine conservative and aggressive settings on the same instrument.

How It Works:

Grid: Multiple charts of a single instrument are opened (e.g., three EURUSD charts). The EA is attached to each chart, but strictly with different Magic Numbers. The first chart is configured with a wide, conservative grid for rare and large movements, the second with a tight, dense grid for harvesting minor noise in a ranging market, and the third with a grid in the opposite direction.





Multiple charts of a single instrument are opened (e.g., three EURUSD charts). The EA is attached to each chart, but strictly with different Magic Numbers. The first chart is configured with a wide, conservative grid for rare and large movements, the second with a tight, dense grid for harvesting minor noise in a ranging market, and the third with a grid in the opposite direction. Objective : Maximizing the efficiency of profit harvesting from a single asset across different market phases. Different Magic Numbers ensure that the EAs operate fully in isolation and do not interfere with each other. The trader can simultaneously harvest quick profits from minor fluctuations while maintaining a long-term positional grid in case of a strong trend.



: Maximizing the efficiency of profit harvesting from a single asset across different market phases. Different Magic Numbers ensure that the EAs operate fully in isolation and do not interfere with each other. The trader can simultaneously harvest quick profits from minor fluctuations while maintaining a long-term positional grid in case of a strong trend. Exit Logic: Each EA on its respective chart calculates floating profit and loss only for orders with its own Magic Number. Upon reaching the target (e.g., +20 for the aggressive grid or +50 for the conservative one), the specific EA closes only its own trades and starts a new cycle, without affecting the operation of other grids on adjacent charts.

Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid • #MasterGrid • #ElasticGrid Schedule Manager Key Idea : Automated trading on a schedule using multiple charts of the same trading instrument. The Expert Advisor trades only during allowed hours or sessions (e.g., quiet night hours or periods of high intraday volatility), automatically stopping its activity or deleting the grid associated with the chosen Magic Number once the designated time ends. How It Works: Grid : Open several charts of the same currency pair (e.g., three EURUSD charts). Configure each chart with an individual Magic Number and its own time schedule: Chart 1 (Asian Range): Trades only at night (e.g., from 23:00 to 07:00) with a tight grid and a small step to trade mean-reverting pullbacks. Chart 2 (European Breakout): Trades in the morning (e.g., from 08:00 to 12:00) with a wide breakout grid in the direction of the momentum. Chart 3 (US Volatility): Trades in the afternoon (e.g., from 13:00 to 18:00) with a dynamic step increase to protect against sharp market moves.

Objective : Automatic adaptation to the market's changing behavior throughout the day. You do not need to manually change the robot's settings or constantly monitor the terminal: each chart independently turns on and off according to its schedule, executing the optimal scenario during the hours when it is most effective (e.g., capturing a quiet night range or catching strong intraday trends).





Exit Logic: Any trade completion (automatic or manual) on one chart does not affect or halt sessions on other active charts. Session completion on a specific chart can be executed in the following ways:



By financial targets : automatically when the overall grid result on the given chart reaches the designated profit or loss limit in the deposit currency. By range breakout : automatically if the market price exits the designated price corridor (in the event of breaking through the set channel boundaries). By time (schedule) : forced by the timer at the exact minute of the allowed session's end (if the auto-cleanup function is activated to close open positions and delete pending orders). Manually : at any time by the trader manually closing positions or removing the Expert Advisor from the chart. The trade session on each chart closes independently based on its own Magic Number.Session completion on a specific chart can be executed in the following ways:

Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid(partly) • #MasterGrid(partly) • #ElasticGrid(partly) Grid Hedging Key Idea : Simultaneous trading on two currency pairs that mirror each other (e.g., EURUSD and USDCHF). When one pair incurs a loss, the other moves into profit and offsets this loss.



How It Works: Grid: Standard order grids are launched on two different charts (with a unique Magic Number configured for each chart).





Standard order grids are launched on two different charts (with a unique Magic Number configured for each chart). Objective : Protection against sharp market movements. If the price suddenly surges in one direction, one of the grids begins to incur a loss, while the other simultaneously accumulates profit, acting as a shock absorber and protecting the deposit from a deep drawdown.





: Protection against sharp market movements. If the price suddenly surges in one direction, one of the grids begins to incur a loss, while the other simultaneously accumulates profit, acting as a shock absorber and protecting the deposit from a deep drawdown. Exit Logic: As soon as the combined profit of both pairs reaches the target equity value (e.g., +50 or −50), the triggered EA closes all open orders and positions on the account, and then, using "Alpha Mode," removes all other EAs from their charts. Support : ( partly) ( partly ) • # QuattroGrid ( partly ) • # ElasticGrid AlphaGrid • # HarmonyGrid • # MasterGrid

partly) Portfolio Grid Key Idea : Risk diversification by simultaneously running grids on multiple different charts. Drawdown on some pairs is compensated for by the stable performance of others, which smooths the load on the deposit and protects it from sharp movements on any single instrument.



How It Works: Grid: Independent order grids are launched on several different charts at once (e.g., on 5–10 currency pairs). A unique Magic Number is configured for each individual chart so that the EAs can track their trades separately.





Independent order grids are launched on several different charts at once (e.g., on 5–10 currency pairs). A unique Magic Number is configured for each individual chart so that the EAs can track their trades separately. Objective : Creating a balanced trading portfolio. Instead of risking your entire capital on a single pair, the risk is spread out. If a dangerous non-retracing trend starts on one of the pairs, the remaining 8–9 pairs continue to trade smoothly in a ranging market and gather target profits, keeping the overall account balance in the safe zone.





: Creating a balanced trading portfolio. Instead of risking your entire capital on a single pair, the risk is spread out. If a dangerous non-retracing trend starts on one of the pairs, the remaining 8–9 pairs continue to trade smoothly in a ranging market and gather target profits, keeping the overall account balance in the safe zone. Exit Logic: As soon as the combined profit or loss across all charts reaches the specified equity value (e.g., +100 and −150), the triggered EA closes absolutely all open orders and positions on the account. After that, using "Alpha Mode," it forcibly removes the remaining EAs from all charts, completely halting trading to lock in the result. Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid(partly) • #QuattroGrid(partly) • #MasterGrid(partly) • #ElasticGrid(partly) Global Risk Manager Key Idea : The EA monitors and controls all trading on the account. If the total profit or loss reaches the limit, it closes all orders and positions and disables third-party EAs. At the same time, the EA itself can either simply monitor the account or trade concurrently.



How It Works: Grid: Several third-party EAs with different trading logic are running simultaneously on different charts. Alpha Grid is launched on a separate empty chart with "Alpha Mode" enabled (activating its own trading is possible, but optional).



Several third-party EAs with different trading logic are running simultaneously on different charts. Alpha Grid is launched on a separate empty chart with "Alpha Mode" enabled (activating its own trading is possible, but optional). Objective : Establishing a unified, strict safety framework for third-party robots that lack built-in drawdown control and equity-based loss limitation features. In this case, Alpha Grid acts as an "emergency brake," continuously assessing the overall risks of all programs running on the account. Manual trading also falls under its control.



: Establishing a unified, strict safety framework for third-party robots that lack built-in drawdown control and equity-based loss limitation features. In this case, Alpha Grid acts as an "emergency brake," continuously assessing the overall risks of all programs running on the account. Manual trading also falls under its control. Exit Logic: As soon as the account equity reaches the specified profit limit (e.g., +150) or critical loss limit (e.g.,−200), Alpha Mode instantly closes all open positions and orders on the account. Simultaneously, it forcibly removes (deactivates) all third-party EAs from their charts, preventing them from immediately opening new orders and positions. Thereby, trading on the account is completely halted. Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid(partly) • #QuattroGrid(partly) • #MasterGrid(partly) • #ElasticGrid(partly) Price Channel Control Key Idea : Trading within a price channel with set boundaries, with the option to trail them or use only a single boundary. Moreover, the starting price for trading can be set manually at any point on the chart (even far from the current market level) instead of automatically starting from the current market price. If the price breaks through any of the configured boundaries, the EA immediately closes all trades. How It Works: Grid: An order grid in any direction (or a single order). The grid can be deployed automatically from the current market level, or remain in standby mode until the price reaches the manually set starting price. Orders can fill the entire channel or be placed by the EA only near its outer boundaries.





An order grid in any direction (or a single order). The grid can be deployed automatically from the current market level, or remain in standby mode until the price reaches the manually set starting price. Orders can fill the entire channel or be placed by the EA only near its outer boundaries. Objective : Collecting profit inside the channel, turning your chosen support/resistance boundaries into an absolute threshold for automatic closure.





Collecting profit inside the channel, turning your chosen support/resistance boundaries into an absolute threshold for automatic closure. Exit Logic: Closing all session positions upon reaching the specified monetary profit. Upon a breakout of any configured boundary of the price channel, the EA instantly closes all open positions of the current session, deletes pending orders, and stops operating. Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid • #MasterGrid Shadow Breakout Hunter Key Idea : Automatically trailing the price with pending orders that trail the market like a shadow, strictly adhering to the grid steps. This strategy allows you to catch the very start of a new impulse during a reversal with just a single pinpoint order, or profitably accumulate positions on pullbacks using a full grid. How It Works: Grid: An order grid in one chosen direction (or a single order). The grid can be launched with increasing lot sizes for each subsequent step.



An order grid in one chosen direction (or a single order). The grid can be launched with increasing lot sizes for each subsequent step. Objective : Catching a market reversal at the very start of a new impulse and buying at the most favorable prices during a correction.



Catching a market reversal at the very start of a new impulse and buying at the most favorable prices during a correction. Exit Logic: Upon a market reversal, the price triggers the pending orders, converting them into open positions. A single position remains active until closed by its Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), or manually by the trader. In grid mode, the EA begins accumulating positions, which quickly brings the entire session to a net profit based on the global monetary Take Profit on the very first rebound. Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid • #MasterGrid Examples: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755899 Smart Lock Trailing Key Idea : Using a trailing pending order as a protective lock (hedging). If the price moves in the direction of profitable positions, the protective order automatically trails it at a specified distance (based on grid steps). If the price reverses sharply, the order turns into a position, establishing the lock. The lot size of the protective order is specified in the settings. How It Works: Grid: A single pending Stop order is placed to lock (hedge) the total volume of open positions.





Objective : Protecting the account against sharp, non-retracing movements, while avoiding false lock triggers during minor price fluctuations.





Protecting the account against sharp, non-retracing movements, while avoiding false lock triggers during minor price fluctuations. Exit Logic: At the trader's discretion, including through subsequent adjustments of the grid settings. Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid • #MasterGrid Examples: https://youtu.be/Ajoa2KBNrvU Martingale Grid Key Idea : A classic lot-multiplier grid (martingale) designed to quickly bring the entire basket of trades into profit. By increasing the size of subsequent orders, only a small price pullback is needed to hit the target profit or close the session at the allowable loss limit. How It Works: Grid: An order grid in any direction with a mandatory increase in lot size for each subsequent order (Lot Multiplier > 1.0).





An order grid in any direction with a mandatory increase in lot size for each subsequent order (Lot Multiplier > 1.0). Objective : Reaching a specified profit (e.g., +20) or an allowable loss (e.g., -30) in monetary terms on your account during a single trading session.





Reaching a specified profit (e.g., +20) or an allowable loss (e.g., -30) in monetary terms on your account during a single trading session. Exit Logic: As soon as the overall financial result of the entire order series reaches the profit or loss limit, the EA instantly closes all open positions of the current session, deletes pending orders, and stops operating. Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid • #MasterGrid(partly) Invisible Grid Key Idea : Concealing the order grid from the broker using virtual level calculations. This allows you to completely hide your trading logic from the broker and bypass any trading server limitations on the maximum number of simultaneously active orders. This mode is compatible with other strategies of any complexity. How It Works: Grid: The order grid is deployed in any configuration but operates in "phantom mode," becoming fully visible on the chart only when a special highlighting feature is enabled. As the price moves, the robot submits requests to the broker to place only those pending orders (usually 1–2) that the market has closely approached, and automatically cancels those from which the price has moved away.





The order grid is deployed in any configuration but operates in "phantom mode," becoming fully visible on the chart only when a special highlighting feature is enabled. As the price moves, the robot submits requests to the broker to place only those pending orders (usually 1–2) that the market has closely approached, and automatically cancels those from which the price has moved away. Objective: Concealed grid operation of any scale and depth, protecting trading logic from any observers, and bypassing limits on pending orders. Exit Logic: Closing the trading session and all active positions occurs at the trader's discretion, or automatically if any trading control modules are enabled in the settings. Support : #AlphaGrid • #HarmonyGrid • #QuattroGrid Examples: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755898

Multi-Session Target Profit Key Idea : Repeatedly restarting the trading session and placing a new order grid each time the cumulative financial result reaches the specified profit or allowable loss in the account currency.



How It Works: Grid: Any type of order grid in any direction (or a single order).



Any type of order grid in any direction (or a single order). Objective: Reaching a specified profit (e.g., +100) or an allowable loss (e.g., -100) in the account currency over multiple trading sessions.



Reaching a specified profit (e.g., +100) or an allowable loss (e.g., -100) in the account currency over multiple trading sessions. Exit Logic: As soon as the grid's total profit reaches the specified limit, the EA closes all open positions of the current session, deletes pending orders, resets statistics, and automatically places a new order grid to launch the next session. This process repeats until the global Take Profit and/or Stop Loss set for all sessions combined is triggered. Support : AlphaGrid • # • # HarmonyGrid



Intraday Target

Key Idea : Earn a fixed monetary amount daily and completely exit the market until the next day to protect profits from evening news and emotional trading. The next day it all starts again.

How It Works:

Grid: An order grid in any direction (or a single order) based on a daily schedule (e.g., from 08:00 to 19:00).





An order grid in any direction (or a single order) based on a daily schedule (e.g., from 08:00 to 19:00). Objective : Reaching a specified profit in the account currency (e.g., +$50) during a single daily session.





Reaching a specified profit in the account currency (e.g., +$50) during a single daily session. Exit Logic: As soon as the combined profit from the automated grid and your manual positions reaches the target, the EA closes all positions, deletes pending orders, and stops the session. The next day, the EA automatically launches a new trading session.