Master Grid MT5: Profit Control



Trading with a PROFIT Limit [ finish by given value ] Buy for MetaTrader 5 >> Master Grid MT5

The adviser's trading can be configured so that it will trade until the specified profit level is reached. The upper level is treated as a take profit, the lower one as a stop loss. For this type of trading, the use of at least one of these levels is mandatory!

Several different profit types are supported:

Based on Account Equity (the value is displayed in the status bar of the terminal called "Equity")

Profit only for the EA's market positions (all with the same magic number on the current instrument)

Profit for ALL market positions of the INSTRUMENT on which the adviser trades

Start Control

In addition, this type of trading allows you to individually control the time of its start. Moreover, here it can be set not only in the future, but also in the past. In the first case, the profit will be taken into account only from the moment of the start time, and in the second case, the profit of already closed positions (from the specified time) will be taken into account.

Finish Control

You also have the choice of which orders or positions to delete or close after reaching a predetermined profit level. At the same time, it is possible to make it so that, upon reaching the specified limit, it will be possible to limit or stop any trading (including another Expert Advisor), and not just those associated with the Master Grid MT5.

Special Information Dashboard

A separate information dashboard has also been created for this mode, which allows you to fully control all the specified conditions. The panel can be minimized, moved and scaled, and various kinds of additional indication will draw attention to itself, even if you do not specifically monitor the trading situation.

Demonstration of some possibilities of Trading with PROFIT Limit

on the example of Elastic Grid MT5









Some screenshots on the example of one of the junior versions of this EA (Elastic Grid MT5):