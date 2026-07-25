Apex XAU Algorithm

Apex XAU Algorithm is a fully automated trading system for the gold market (XAUUSD), optimized for high volatility conditions. The robot uses a unique mathematical algorithm and elements of artificial intelligence to analyze market dynamics and identify momentum movements.

Operating principle:
The robot evaluates price movement based on structural features and rate of change. Trades are opened only when momentum is confirmed, and weak or sideways movements are ignored. The algorithm does not use grids or martingales, and each position is protected by a fixed stop-loss.

Key Features:

  • Fully automated risk management: each trade is accompanied by a fixed stop-loss.

  • No Grid / No Martingale: there is no averaging or accumulation of losing positions.

  • Smart Trailing Stop: Automatic trade tracking with profit protection and the ability to move the position to breakeven.

  • Automatic volume management (Autolot): calculation of position size depending on the current balance.

  • ECN optimization: the robot is designed for market execution with minimal latency and tight spreads.

  • Multiple timeframe support .

  • VPS compatibility: to minimize delays in the execution of trading signals.

Technical specifications:

  • Working instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Recommended timeframes: M5

  • Minimum deposit: $300

  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 and above


Recommendations for use:
For stable operation, a VPS with minimal latency to the broker's server is recommended. Execution speed affects the accuracy of position openings during impulse movements.

Risk Warning:

Trading in financial markets carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of invested capital. An expert's past performance does not guarantee future returns. We strongly recommend testing the expert on a demo account before using it on a live account.

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4 (2)
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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5 (24)
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ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
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