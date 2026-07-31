LumaForge Scalper

LumaForge Scalper MT5

Overview

LumaForge Scalper is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It is a session-based Smart Money Concepts (SMC) scalping and day trading EA that focuses exclusively on identifying high-probability SELL reversal opportunities.

Unlike many trading robots that constantly enter the market, LumaForge Scalper is selective. The EA will only execute trades when its trading conditions are satisfied. If no valid setup is detected during the trading sessions, the EA will not trade.

The strategy is designed for traders who prefer quality over quantity.

Main Features
  • Fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) based strategy
  • Executes SELL trades only
  • Session-based trading logic
  • Scalping / Day Trading strategy
  • Maximum of 1–3 trades per trading day
  • No trades are opened when valid setups are not detected
  • Easy to install and configure
  • Adjustable money management settings
  • Compatible with most MT5 brokers

Examples include:

  • XM
  • Exness
  • IC Markets
  • Pepperstone
  • FBS
  • Tickmill
  • FP Markets
  • BlackBull Markets
  • and many other MetaTrader 5 brokers.
Trading Strategy

LumaForge Scalper was developed around Smart Money Concepts and session-based market behaviour.

The EA continuously monitors price action during its predefined trading sessions, searching for high-probability reversal conditions before entering the market.

The strategy is intentionally limited to SELL opportunities only, helping maintain consistency with its designed market logic.

Rather than forcing trades, the EA simply waits for qualified setups.

This means there may be trading days where no positions are opened, which is normal behaviour.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes configurable money management options through the MT5 Inputs window.

Recommended Lot Size

For account preservation, the recommended fixed lot size is:

  • Minimum: 0.01
  • Recommended Maximum: 0.08 lots

Using lot sizes above the recommended maximum will significantly increase trading risk and may result in substantial losses or account depletion.

Always choose a position size appropriate for your account balance and personal risk tolerance.

Recommended Market
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Trading Style: Scalping / Day Trading
Installation
  1. Copy the Expert Advisor into your MT5 Experts folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator.
  3. Open an XAUUSD chart.
  4. Drag LumaForge Scalper onto the chart.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Adjust any desired settings in the Inputs tab.
  7. Click OK.

When successfully attached:

  • The EA icon will appear in the upper-right corner of the chart.
  • The Experts tab in the MT5 Terminal can be used to confirm that the EA is running correctly.
Inputs

All configurable settings are available through the Inputs tab when attaching the Expert Advisor to a chart.

Depending on your preferences, these settings allow adjustment of areas such as:

  • Lot sizing
  • Risk parameters
  • Trading options
  • Strategy configuration
  • Other Expert Advisor behaviour

No programming knowledge is required.

Broker Compatibility

LumaForge Scalper is designed for MetaTrader 5 and can be used with most MT5 brokers offering XAUUSD trading, provided the broker's trading conditions support automated trading.

Recommendations

For best performance:

  • Use the EA on XAUUSD only.
  • Use a stable VPS for uninterrupted operation.
  • Keep MetaTrader 5 connected while the EA is active.
  • Use conservative lot sizes.
  • Avoid increasing lot sizes aggressively after winning trades.
Important Notes
  • This Expert Advisor executes SELL trades only.
  • The EA is designed for session-based trading.
  • The EA may trade between 1 and 3 positions per day, depending on market conditions.
  • Some trading days may produce no trades, which is expected behaviour.
Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance, backtests, and historical results do not guarantee future performance.

LumaForge Scalper is an automated trading tool designed to execute its programmed strategy under qualifying market conditions. Market behaviour changes over time, and future performance cannot be guaranteed.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings, lot sizes, and account management practices. It is strongly recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with live funds.


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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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