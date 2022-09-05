Double Inside Bars

4.8
This indicator is based on the strategy proposed by 'The Secret Mindset' YouTube channel, on the video "A Reliable Scalping Strategy I Discovered After 1 Month of Price Action Trading"

A complete and detailed explication of the strategy and conditions to filter the signals are exposed on the video. 

* The YouTube channel creator is not related to this indicator development

The signals should be combined with other indicators and be filtered by each trader judgment


Indicator

  • Bars that are inside the high/low range of the previous bar, could be called inside bars. The indicator can optionally paint these bars
  • Two consecutive inside bars will create a channel, that often works as support or resistance levels also


Signals

The indicator can show the signal arrows on two different modes:

  • FAST: Signals will repaint until the bar close, so the trader should enter only after the signal bar has already closed, on the next bar open. This allows to expect a possible next signal before its confirmation •  SLOW: Signals wont repaint. The arrows it will appear only after the signal bar is already closed and has confirmed the channel break

Conditions:

  • BUY:  when the price breaks the upper level of the channel upward
  • SELL:  when the price breaks the lower level of the channel downward

Optionally, the indicator will show all the signals of the channel or just the first one to appear.


Suggested levels

  • STOP-LOSS: last low when buy / last high when sell
  • TAKE-PROFIT: 1:1 to 1:2  ratio


Graphics settings

Colors for bars, signals, channels and also arrows shape can be adjusted easily. To disable the bars colors set their color to 'None'



Reviews 5
molicsbolics
171
molicsbolics 2026.01.02 05:46 
 

Thank you for such a useful indicator, works quickly and many options to change background, filling of shapes and bars. Great way to study market 'indecision' or when multiples occur consolidation areas and suchlike.

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.01.03 04:45 
 

Very good indicator, lets you know where you stand in the market in relation to tops and bottoms.

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.21 12:36 
 

Parabéns por disponibilizar

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molicsbolics
171
molicsbolics 2026.01.02 05:46 
 

Thank you for such a useful indicator, works quickly and many options to change background, filling of shapes and bars. Great way to study market 'indecision' or when multiples occur consolidation areas and suchlike.

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2023.05.28 14:26 
 

You need to look for a long to find one.

BlackArmor
438
BlackArmor 2023.01.03 04:45 
 

Very good indicator, lets you know where you stand in the market in relation to tops and bottoms.

Juan Facundo Valdes
24287
Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2023.01.06 20:08
Thank you very much for your review
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.21 12:36 
 

Parabéns por disponibilizar

Juan Facundo Valdes
24287
Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2022.11.22 18:19
Muito obrigado, espero que seja útil
Ard Sluis
169
Ard Sluis 2022.11.05 23:53 
 

One of my favorite channels on YouTube and this is a very well-done indicator. I made some color modifications, since the color of the inside bars are not important. Love the pre-drawn channel and buy/sell prompt. Added with some trend confirmation indicators and this is a solid set-up. Only disadvantage for me is that this needs a separate chart next to my current one since it can't be integrated with the current chart. I still give it 5 stars since I use it every single day.

Juan Facundo Valdes
24287
Reply from developer Juan Facundo Valdes 2022.11.08 06:44
Thank you for the review, I'm glad the indicator is useful. Yes, the inside bars colors doesn't affect the signals. If needed, can set their color to 'None' so they will be transparent and wont hide the default colors of the chart bars
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