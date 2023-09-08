Market Sessions Time PRO MT4

Displays on chart up to 7 markets sessions and 3 weekly ranges, fully customizable

Each session and range can be shown or hidden, and be adapted to fit special intraday or intraweek periods according to each trader needs

Define sessions start/end times using any of these modes:

  • GMT/UTC time (adjustable to any timezone)
  • Server/broker time (chart time) 
  • Local time (your computer time)

PRO version features

  • Name: differentiate each session and weekly range with a particular name
  • Open and Close times with minutes presition: they can be setted as hour:minutes(HH:mm) or just hours(HH) format

  • Start and End days for weekly ranges: set a period between any days of the week (Sunday to Monday) for weekly ranges

  • Adjustable timezone offset for GMT time: set timezone offset to the base GMT time, to easily use any market base time depending on its location. For example New York time: GMT -5
  • Alerts and mobile notifications to MetaTrader android or iPhone app*: get notified when a session has started/closed, also set reminders up to 59 minutes before it

  • Highest and Lowest lines: defined by the session high/low range of prices, it's possible to extend them up to 24 hours longer than the session close time. Useful to check them as possible support/resistance zones
  • Levels: based on proportions from the session range amplitude. Shows them inside and outside the range, extensible up to 24 hours longer than the session close time. Useful to check them as possible support/resistance zones

  • Range Points: sessions range amplitude sized in points and price percent

  • Start/end time lines: show sessions separators on the start/end times

  • ICT New Week Opening Gap (NWOG): shows the price gap range produced during weekend days from friday close price to sunday opening price, extended all along the week. This zone is usually touched many times during the week, acting as support/resistance or liquidity zone in some cases

  • New week separator line: shows the start of a new week with vertical line
  • Open price to close price line: shows the movement from the session open price to the close price
  • Reset button: clean and restart the indicator graphics easily from the chart
  • Buttons to hide graphics and clock: hide the sessions graphics and clock easily from the chart

  • Simple Clock panel: display a background panel that prevents the clock from being confused with candles and other objects on the chart


Base features

  • Session Color: assign a particular color to each session**
  • Open Price Line: shows session opening price extended until the end time
  • Previous visible sessions on the chart can be limited by days. Increasing the days amount will increase the time to start the indicator on the chart, depending on the timeframe used
  • Auto Contrast Correction:  will try to adjust the colors contrast to the chart background color          

* Mobile notifications require to first get the 'MetaQuotes ID' obtained on the mobile app and set it up on the MetaTrader pc terminal, on Tools > Options > Notifications

** The sessions colors will be mixed when there is an overlap. This will create a new particular color on the chart, useful to spot overlaps easily on historic data

*** On demo and simulation execution the tester can't execute the 'Reset' button, it will work only on a live chart

Disclaimer: The copy of the indicator is sold as is in its current condition at the time of purchase. No modifications or new features are to be assured to be added to the current state. Future updates focus primarily on bug fixes and may or may not include new features.

Chart graphics compatibility of this indicator and other indicators running together on the same chart is not guaranteed.

Please, try the demo version of the indicator first to make sure it works as expected.

Contact by private message for any questions



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DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Market Sessions Time
Juan Facundo Valdes
4.6 (25)
Utilities
Displays the current major markets session and the remaining time to start the next ones. Markets New York London Frankfurt Tokio Sidney 1 more session with custom name, open and close time Clock time GMT / UTC Local (from computer) Broker (server time) Default time on settings is GMT. After changing to Local or Broker time, is needed to adjust each session open and close hour manually based on the time type choosed. Each market open and close hour can be ajusted Graphics settings Each Sessio
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Market Sessions Time MT4
Juan Facundo Valdes
3.5 (4)
Utilities
Displays the current major markets session and the remaining time to start the next ones. Markets New York London Frankfurt Tokio Sidney 1 more session with custom name, open and close time Clock time GMT / UTC Local (from computer) Broker (server time) Default time on settings is GMT. After changing to Local or Broker time, is needed to adjust each session open and close hour manually based on the time type choosed. Each market open and close hour can be ajusted Graphics settings Each Sessi
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Double Inside Bars
Juan Facundo Valdes
4.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the strategy proposed by 'The Secret Mindset' YouTube channel, on the video "A Reliable Scalping Strategy I Discovered After 1 Month of Price Action Trading" A complete and detailed explication of the strategy and conditions to filter the signals are exposed on the video.  * The YouTube channel creator is not related to this indicator development The signals should be combined with other indicators and be filtered by each trader judgment Indicator Bars that are inside
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Market Sessions Time PRO
Juan Facundo Valdes
4 (2)
Utilities
Displays on chart up to  7 markets intraday sessions,   3 weekly ranges and  Daily OHLC levels,  fully customizable Each session and range can be shown or hidden, and be adapted to fit special intraday or intraweek periods according to each trader needs Define sessions start/end times using any of these modes: GMT/UTC time (adjustable to any timezone) Server/broker time (chart time)  Local time (your computer time) PRO version features Open and Close times with minutes presition : they can be
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