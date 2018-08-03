Entropy

3.67

Entropy is an expert advisor with artificial intelligence that has the ability to self-learn and adapt to the constant chaos and disorderliness in the market. Entropy algorithm was developed in a way to ensure minimal human input or intervention to determine the in-coming market sentiment and price action that is extremely hard to pick by human eyes or manual trading.

The strategy and method in which Entropy is based on comply strictly to the core rules of trading and has an edge in its simplicity and its ability to preserve initial capital and opening position when the potential for profit far outweighs likely loss. Entropy does not usually operate when spreads widen or there is increased volatility in the market that has the potential for huge pair slippage and other adverse market events.

There are inbuilt time zone and DST adjustment engine that detects broker time and seasonal time changes. Therefore, there is no need for time change hassle and a news engine that will put the expert to sleep mode if there is any economic news with the potential for an unpredictable effect on market technicalities. We also aimed to address some major mistakes traders, developers and coders make when implementing their so-called promising strategies that only deliver amazing result in visual back-tests, but fail woefully on a demo and ultimately on a live trading account.

No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy.

Entropy is designed to always use solid stop loss which is meant to limit risk in case of terminal crashes, server disconnects. Seasoned traders can never rule out the importance of strict money management and preserving capital to live to trade on another day. As such, risk per trade is set with all trades and most other parameter are intelligently defined by the algorithm. EA has been tested using different stress test with 99.90% tick data spanning over 10 years including Monte Carlo Robustness, worst case variable spread (with commission and slippage) and no curve fitting and It will also automatically adjust itself to 4 and 5 digit quotes.

Live Performance Accounts

As a caveat, we do not make promises or guarantee profit with this algorithm and like every other system out there, there will be a stagnation period that will span for days maybe weeks or month. Overall, the Entropy algorithm will weather the stagnation and the positive movement will eventually outweigh the stagnation time. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence by backtesting and demo-trading with your broker to see what potential it has in a live environment with your desired broker first.


Expert Recommendations

  • Server: Low latency VPS
  • Symbol: EURSGD, AUDSGD, CHFSGD, GBPSGD, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPAUD
  • Time Frame: Default expert setting optimized for M15, it can be re-optimized for M30
  • Broker: Low spread with commission
  • Deposit: Greater than $200
  • Leverage: Greater than 1:200
  • It is important to note that backtesting Entropy in MT4 Strategy tester does not take account of the prevailing news. Therefore, the backtest and live trading results may vary. For faster backtesting select false for "Avoid trade on news"


Input Parameters

  • OpenDirection: Long only, short only or long and shorts positions
  • DynamicLots: False for fixed lot or true for automatic lot calculation
  • Lots: If false in DynamicLots fixed lots will be used
  • RiskPerTrade: Percent of equity to risk per trade (Risk more than 4% not recommended)
  • HardSLPips: Solid stop loss
  • MaxSpreadPips: Maximum spread allowed in pips
  • SlippagePips: Maximum slippage allowed in pips
  • BrokerGMTOffset: Broker standard GMT offset hours - GMT+2/+3(EET)
  • BrokerDSTStart: Transition to DST
  • BrokerDSTEnd: Transition from DST
  • Comment: comment
  • Magic: Identifying trades from different expert advisors and when trading platform restarts
  • DisplayOnChart: Display spread, swap, balance and win rate on chart
  • Avoid trade on news: Enables the use of news filter engine

PS: Entropy has been designed to work for many instruments including metals, indices, and energy. However, for the sake of safety, it is not recommended to use this EA outside the recommended pair, risk, and time-frame described above. Please message me if you have any question or clarification.

Reviews 4
somi07
19
somi07 2018.09.27 17:43 
 

I am 17% up since I got Entropy Ea. Following his advice it works well with Singarpore dollar my broker does not give me best deal with SGD.

I wish it also works with pairs like with euro dollars.

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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
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DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
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2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Silkyway is an advanced Expert Advisor that calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so. It complies strictly to the core rules of trading and has its core strength of in its ability to preserve initial capital and taking position when it is deemed safe. No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy . The EA will always use a hard stop loss and have different early smart exit strategy to exi
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Silkyway MT5 is an advanced expert advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 platform which complies strictly with the core rules of successful trading that isolate few winners from the majority of the investors. This is the MetaTrader 5 version of Silkyway MT4 The core strength of Silkway lies in its ability to preserve initial capital while sustainably growing investors equity. The strategy behind Silkway calculates how orders flow in the market and quickly reacts to the flow when it is safe to do so
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WhiteSlider
943
WhiteSlider 2022.12.19 18:03 
 

Product doesn't work for much money. Author isn't interested in solving License problem of his Expert. He want a privat message, that nobody in the puplic can see the separate mailing. Very bad support and service. Since month i have to wait for any answer. Want my money back.

Rizwan
79
Rizwan 2020.10.05 17:32 
 

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Robert Emett Jr Cambra
923
Robert Emett Jr Cambra 2018.12.19 17:07 
 

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somi07
19
somi07 2018.09.27 17:43 
 

I am 17% up since I got Entropy Ea. Following his advice it works well with Singarpore dollar my broker does not give me best deal with SGD.

I wish it also works with pairs like with euro dollars.

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