Indices ETH RTH

This indicator is for trading indices.

The RTH sessions (regular trading hours) where the underlying cash market is open are distinguished from ETH: for example for the American indices from 9:30 to 16:15 East Coast (New York) time, while for the Dax from 09:00 to 17:35 CET.

For the ETH session (outside RTH) the Fibonacci levels are plotted, as well as sensitive levels such as 25,50,75% retracement from the minimums and maximums.

Also for the RTH session the Fibonacci levels are graphed, as well as sensitive levels such as 25,50,75% retracement from the minimums and maximums, in addition to the Pivot levels calculated with the classic method, however referring to the previous RTH session and not to the whole day.

Fort RTH session are calculated also open, high, low and close prices.


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Pivot Points Daily
Davide Zunino
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level. It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
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Pivot Points Daily MT4
Davide Zunino
5 (1)
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The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
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Daily Trading Sessions
Davide Zunino
Indicators
The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify time sessions  in format hh:mm and  the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
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DailySessions
Davide Zunino
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify in format hh:mm. In Colors tab you can change the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
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AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
Utilities
This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
Candle Ema Swing MT5
Davide Zunino
Experts
This Expert Advisor doesn't use Grid, but it use a simple strategy, buy when the price goes over an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed under the moving average, sell when  price goes under an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed above. There are few input parameters to optimize, in comments you'll find some setting files to download from optimizations that I've made (Broker Activtrades). I advise you to test with your broker because the dat
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