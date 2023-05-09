Indices ETH RTH

This indicator is for trading indices.





The RTH sessions (regular trading hours) where the underlying cash market is open are distinguished from ETH: for example for the American indices from 9:30 to 16:15 East Coast (New York) time, while for the Dax from 09:00 to 17:35 CET.





For the ETH session (outside RTH) the Fibonacci levels are plotted, as well as sensitive levels such as 25,50,75% retracement from the minimums and maximums.





Also for the RTH session the Fibonacci levels are graphed, as well as sensitive levels such as 25,50,75% retracement from the minimums and maximums, in addition to the Pivot levels calculated with the classic method, however referring to the previous RTH session and not to the whole day. Fort RTH session are calculated also open, high, low and close prices.



