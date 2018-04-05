Candle Ema Swing MT5

This Expert Advisor doesn't use Grid, but it use a simple strategy, buy when the price goes over an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed under the moving average, sell when  price goes under an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed above.

There are few input parameters to optimize, in comments you'll find some setting files to download from optimizations that I've made (Broker Activtrades).

I advise you to test with your broker because the data may differ and to do an optimization process.

Here are some interesting results obtained both on Forex and on indices, as well as on other instruments such as Gold and LCrude.

Past results cannot guarantee future results, please do your own testing!


As far as risk management is concerned, you can work alternatively with these 3 settings:

  1. LotFixed: trades are opened with the fixed lot specified in the Risk Management Lot FIX parameter.

  2. Leverage : trades are opened with a lot based on the leverage specified in the Risk Management Leverage parameter (example $50.000 account, leverage 1, US100 instrument value 12.500 Point value 1$, 50,000/12,500 will be opened 4 lots)

  3. RiskPerTrade: trades are opened with a lot based on the value specified in the Risk per Trade parameter in % of the equity and the stoploss (example $50,000 account, Risk per Trade in % 1%, risk is 500$, the lot is calculated based on the stoploss)

The Other Parameters are:

  1. Take Profit: the number of pips for Forex or the number of points for other instruments where to set the Take Profit

  2. Stop Loss: the number of pips for Forex or the number of points for other instruments where to set the Stop Loss

  3. Candles Count: number of candles that must have a close lower or higher than average 

  4. Candle Percent Diff: differenze in % from previous candle close and ema value  (suggested value from 20 to 200)

If something is not clear in regards to the inputs, please message me  so I will be able to assist you.

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