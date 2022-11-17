Robot Hedging

Before introducing phantoms, post a few signals







The phantom 10 years back to the test data: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/download/41420/264595/972.1wmzy.zip



Phantom Robot 2.1 is a foreign exchange program trading EA developed by the original EA network, which is an automatic intelligent trading strategy based on price patterns and mathematical statistics.

Mainly used for arbitrage trading between related products, it is divided into 3 groups and has a total of 3 currencies. The historical recovery from 2012 to 2022 is excellent, and the solid trading performance from 2019 to 2022 is outstanding and stable.

Gains and retractions:

On the basis of fully considering the spread and the possibility of future market, after excluding the highest and lowest annualized returns, we set the expectation under compound interest as:

Payback ratio: 5:1

Phantom Robot is divided into four positioning modes: conservative, standard, Overweight, and ultra-aggressive.


In conservative mode:


Expected annualized return: 60%

Maximum expected pullback: 12 percent

In standard mode:

Expected annualized return: 100%

Maximum expected pullback: 20 percent

In Augmented mode:

Expected annualized return: 130%

Maximum expected pullback: 30 percent

In Hyperaggressive mode:

Expected annualized return: 260%

Maximum expected pullback: 50%

Transaction frequency, win ratio, and profit/loss ratio:

Frequency: 3100 transactions per year on average, 258 transactions per month;

Win rate: The overall average win rate of the account is 68.14%;

Profit/loss ratio: The average Profit Factor is 1.63.

Phantom by the original EA network research and development, strategy research and development team have more than 7 years of experience in the financial industry, familiar with the rules of the trading market, has a wealth of trading experience.

The programming team has long experience in writing trading programs to ensure the accuracy of strategy execution.

EA basic logic:

Phantom is a carry trade that measures the movements of two highly correlated currency pairs all the time if they rise and fall together.

Then, when the two currencies diverge, it makes a profit by supporting the weak currency (buy) and depressing the strong currency (sell).

Phantoms include:

USDCAD-USDNOK arbitrage strategy:

(This group of strategies belongs to the positive carry trade. The trend strength relationship between the U.S. and Canadian krone is judged based on the Norwegian krone. When the trend strength of the U.S. and Canadian is higher than that of the Norwegian krone, the multiple orders of the Norwegian krone and the short orders of the U.S. and Canadian Krone enter the market, and when the two markets tend to be consistent, the profit will be made.)

AUDUSD-USDNOK arbitrage strategy:

This group of strategies belongs to the reverse carry trade. The trend strength relationship between the Australian and the US and the Norwegian krone is judged based on the Norwegian krone. When the trend strength of the Australian and the US is higher than that of the Norwegian krone, the multiple orders of the Norwegian Krone and the US and Canada enter the market, and when the two markets tend to be consistent, the profit will be made.)

Each currency strategy operates independently.

installation, setting, disc record

The following are the recommended default parameters, which need to be modified are the platform suffix, and the position selection

According to their risk control preference, choose conservative, standard, large, aggressive mode

According to their own platform has no suffixes, fill in the corresponding suffixes, no, do not fill


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Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Experts
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Swing Price Action Trader
Minh Nguyen Nam
Experts
Swing & Price Action Trader ( SPA Trader)   How to trade with SPA Trader? SPA Trader is a very special tool for both Automatic  and Semi-Automatic trading . It works as an Indicator and Expert Advisor to trade fully automatic, if trader sets it to true and  by false setting , then it will trade when trader enter into the position via SPA Trader manually, but the money management and risk management functions remain automatically to manage the opened positions for trader... The SPA Trader is the
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Ultra Shadow
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·Ultra_Shadow   Ultra_Shadow_EA is a statistical arbitrage trading system, focusing on two-currency arbitrage trading. Currently, two groups of currencies are traded in total, one is EURUSD and GBPUSD, the other is USDCAD and USDNOK. The back test results show that from 2012 to 2019, the monthly profit is positive. Attention!!!  Do not try to test an Expert Advisor in Tester, this is simply impossible and meaningless, since the principle is based on multi-currency trading, that is, the robot op
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