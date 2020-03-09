·Ultra_Shadow

Ultra_Shadow_EA is a statistical arbitrage trading system, focusing on two-currency arbitrage trading. Currently, two groups of currencies are traded in total, one is EURUSD and GBPUSD, the other is USDCAD and USDNOK. The back test results show that from 2012 to 2019, the monthly profit is positive. Attention!!! Do not try to test an Expert Advisor in Tester, this is simply impossible and meaningless, since the principle is based on multi-currency trading, that is, the robot opens several positions at once on different instruments . The tester is able to test only one pair.Therefore, two separate real account is attached to the product, where you can constantly monitor all trading result, which is much more convincing and weightier than any tests, and demo results! $100,000 sginal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/572694

$30,000 sginal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/572709



· Ultra_Shadow's Advantage

1.Different from the traditional index strategy, Ultra Shadow use arbitrage relationships to gain entry 2.The back test results showed that the company made positive profits every month from 2012 to 2019 3.With risk control, do not carry single 4.Both MT4 and MT5 versions are available



·With risk control, do not carry single

If there is no risk control in 99% of the grid strategies, the polar shadow robot has its own risk control switch, so it can be considered to choose whether to turn on the risk control or not. If risk control is enabled, EA will not be able to resist, even if it will be able to go straight out when conditions are met. After opening the risk control, the withdrawal will be relatively small, the floating loss will be reduced, and the corresponding profit will be reduced. This function is set as switch control, which can be operated according to individual risk tolerance.





·Trading frequency, winning percentage, and break-even statement

Frequency: average 714 transactions per year, 32.5 transactions per month; Winning percentage: the overall average winning percentage of the account is 63.88%; Profit and loss ratio: the average Profit Factor is 1.67.

·The use of EA

1. The aurora robot can make two sets of orders, which need to be loaded separately. You need to open two chart Windows and load them twice 2. Loading variety and cycle: load into EURUSD, 1 minute chart, open 1 euramerican window, 1 us-canada chart, and load 2 times in total Note: before loading the EA, open the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDNOK, USDCAD diagram window, make the EA can call data 3. Suitable for any platform with the above four varieties, with little influence of point difference

·EA parameters:

The serial number parameter The default value instructions 1 Risk_control FALSE False is close, true is open, when the net value of the account is less than the set value, it will force the liquidation and remove EA 2 removed_EA_under_the_Equity 500 This only takes effect when the risk control switch (parameter 1) is turned on 3 Compound_interest TRUE False is off, true is on. After opening, the system will automatically match the number of hands according to the amount of money

4 The_coefficient_of_compound_interest 1 The compound interest coefficient =1 will only take effect when (parameter 3) is turned on. The default value of $10,000 is 0.1. Compound interest coefficient =2, the default value of $10,000 is 0.2

5 Loss FALSE False is off, true is on, EA will not fight, even if the loss will appear 6 Open_in_lots 0.1 Select a fixed number of trades only if (argument 3) is turned off

7 symbol1 USDCAD Trade variety, platform if have suffix name, please add suffix 8 symbol2 USDNOK Trade variety, platform if have suffix name, please add suffix 9 magic 201703699 EA identification code, multiple sets of EA running at the same time need different, prevent EA interference with each other 10 EA_Comment Ultra_Shadow The order comments

·EURUSD chart and USDCAD chart loading Settings:

parameter ERUUSD value USDCAD value Risk_control FALSE FALSE removed_EA_under_the_Equity 500 500 Compound_interest TRUE TRUE The_coefficient_of_compound_interest 2 1 Loss FALSE TRUE Open_in_lots 0.2 0.1 symbol1 USDCAD EURUSD symbol2 USDNOK GBPUSD magic 201703699 2018036 EA_Comment Ultra_Shadow Ultra_Shadow



