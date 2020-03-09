Ultra Shadow

·Ultra_Shadow


 Ultra_Shadow_EA is a statistical arbitrage trading system, focusing on two-currency arbitrage trading. Currently, two groups of currencies are traded in total, one is EURUSD and GBPUSD, the other is USDCAD and USDNOK. The back test results show that from 2012 to 2019, the monthly profit is positive.

Attention!!! Do not try to test an Expert Advisor in Tester, this is simply impossible and meaningless, since the principle is based on multi-currency trading, that is, the robot opens several positions at once on different instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair.Therefore, two separate real account is attached to the product, where you can constantly monitor all trading result, which is much more convincing and weightier than any tests, and demo results!

$100,000 sginal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/572694

$30,000 sginal: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/572709


·Ultra_Shadow's Advantage


1.Different from the traditional index strategy, Ultra Shadow use arbitrage relationships to gain entry
2.The back test results showed that the company made positive profits every month from 2012 to 2019
3.With risk control, do not carry single
4.Both MT4 and MT5 versions are available


·With risk control, do not carry single

If there is no risk control in 99% of the grid strategies, the polar shadow robot has its own risk control switch, so it can be considered to choose whether to turn on the risk control or not. If risk control is enabled, EA will not be able to resist, even if it will be able to go straight out when conditions are met. After opening the risk control, the withdrawal will be relatively small, the floating loss will be reduced, and the corresponding profit will be reduced.

This function is set as switch control, which can be operated according to individual risk tolerance.


·Trading frequency, winning percentage, and break-even statement

Frequency: average 714 transactions per year, 32.5 transactions per month;

Winning percentage: the overall average winning percentage of the account is 63.88%;

Profit and loss ratio: the average Profit Factor is 1.67.

·The use of EA

1. The aurora robot can make two sets of orders, which need to be loaded separately. You need to open two chart Windows and load them twice

2. Loading variety and cycle: load into EURUSD, 1 minute chart, open 1 euramerican window, 1 us-canada chart, and load 2 times in total

Note: before loading the EA, open the EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDNOK, USDCAD diagram window, make the EA can call data

3. Suitable for any platform with the above four varieties, with little influence of point difference

·EA parameters:

The serial numberparameterThe default valueinstructions
1Risk_controlFALSE

False is close, true is open, when the net value of the account is less than the set value, it will force the liquidation and remove EA

2removed_EA_under_the_Equity500This only takes effect when the risk control switch (parameter 1) is turned on
3Compound_interestTRUE

False is off, true is on. After opening, the system will automatically match the number of hands according to the amount of money


4The_coefficient_of_compound_interest1

The compound interest coefficient =1 will only take effect when (parameter 3) is turned on. The default value of $10,000 is 0.1. Compound interest coefficient =2, the default value of $10,000 is 0.2


5LossFALSE

False is off, true is on, EA will not fight, even if the loss will appear

6Open_in_lots0.1

Select a fixed number of trades only if (argument 3) is turned off


7symbol1USDCADTrade variety, platform if have suffix name, please add suffix
8symbol2USDNOKTrade variety, platform if have suffix name, please add suffix
9magic201703699EA identification code, multiple sets of EA running at the same time need different, prevent EA interference with each other
10EA_CommentUltra_ShadowThe order comments

·EURUSD chart and USDCAD chart loading Settings:

parameterERUUSD valueUSDCAD value 
Risk_controlFALSE FALSE
removed_EA_under_the_Equity500 500
Compound_interestTRUE TRUE
The_coefficient_of_compound_interest2 1
LossFALSE TRUE
Open_in_lots0.2 0.1
symbol1USDCAD EURUSD
symbol2USDNOK GBPUSD
magic201703699 2018036
EA_CommentUltra_Shadow Ultra_Shadow


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The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
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ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
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1 (1)
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA, you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. These three features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pai
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Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
PW System EA — fully automatic expert advisor, based on trend indicators. Best works with the default settings on the following pairs: GBPCAD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD. TimeFrime: M5 or M15. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration and etc. Ready for operation without pre-setting. Always use a stop loss to save your investment. Easy to use (does not have complex settings). The minimum deposit to start: $100-$200. Good results when testing 99.9% quality modeling. Yo
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This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
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Before introducing phantoms, post a few signals Signal 1: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1176060?source=Site+Signals+My Signal 2: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1483918?source=Site+Signals+My Signal 3: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1639243?source=Site+Signals+My Signal 4: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1623006?source=Site+Signals+My Signal 5: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1753090?source=Site+Signals+My The phantom 10 years back to the test data: https://www.mql5.com/zh/code/downlo
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